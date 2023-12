NC State coach Kevin Keatts was a little concerned going into the Tennessee-Martin game Tuesday.

It is that time of the year where players are finishing up with academic work and are getting pulled in different directions.

NC State never was threatened, but it took some time to truly pull away, which came after senior guard D.J. Horne (22 points) and freshman forward Dennis Parker (14 points) got going.

