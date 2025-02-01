Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts looking to regroup

NC State coach Kevin Keatts hopes that nearly a week in California will help refresh NC State's mindset.

The Wolfpack have been beset by a few things in going 9-12 overall and 2-8 in the ACC, and all of them were obvious in a 68-58 loss to Clemson on Saturday in front of 15,299 fans at the Lenovo Center.

NC State has struggled to reach 68 points against a high major opponent, and typically has struggled in the last five minutes of close games. Both occurred against Clemson.

NC State has also struggled to get five starters to perform well at the same time. Senior forward Dontrez Styles scored 24 points, and the next leading scorer had eight.

NC State returns to action Wednesday at California and at Stanford on Saturday. The Wolfpack already have lost to the Bears. Keatts hopes the players can regroup on a West Coast swing.

Click below to listen to Keatts' press conference: