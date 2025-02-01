Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts looking to regroup

NC State coach Kevin Keatts hopes that nearly a week in California will help refresh NC State's mindset.
The Wolfpack have been beset by a few things in going 9-12 overall and 2-8 in the ACC, and all of them were obvious in a 68-58 loss to Clemson on Saturday in front of 15,299 fans at the Lenovo Center.
NC State has struggled to reach 68 points against a high major opponent, and typically has struggled in the last five minutes of close games. Both occurred against Clemson.
NC State has also struggled to get five starters to perform well at the same time. Senior forward Dontrez Styles scored 24 points, and the next leading scorer had eight.
NC State returns to action Wednesday at California and at Stanford on Saturday. The Wolfpack already have lost to the Bears. Keatts hopes the players can regroup on a West Coast swing.
Click below to listen to Keatts' press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE