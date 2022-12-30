CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Dave Doeren knows change is part of his business.

Doeren and the Wolfpack fell 16-12 against Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and that wasn't how he wanted his seniors to end their careers.

Doeren also knows it is time for change, especially offensively, with a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. NC State played with redshirt freshman quarterback quarterback Ben Finley, had two injured starters out on the offensive line, plus other injuries at H-back and running back Friday. Change might be a good thing coming up.

