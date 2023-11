NC State coach Dave Doeren was full of pride with how his squad whipped rival North Carolina 39-20 on Saturday at a packed Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State went ahead 33-7 with 10:26 left in the third quarter, with semi-injured senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong sucking it up to throw for 334 yards and three scores.

NC State out-gained UNC 504-to-384, and it took some nice hurry-up offense drives by junior quarterback Drake Maye and the Tar Heels to even make it close.

