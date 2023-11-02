NC State coach Dave Doeren had a variety of thoughts Thursday during his weekly media gathering.

Doeren was effusive with his praise of sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. He also pointed out that senior outside linebacker Jaylon Scott is a good example of fighting through the adversity of waiting his turn to play. Doeren said players giving up is why "the U.S. is so soft."

Doeren also half-joked that he's good with the "Salty Dave" nickname that was prominently used in his postgame thoughts about what commentator Steve Smith Sr. said. Doeren said his kids enjoyed the moniker.

The Wolfpack host Miami (Fla.) at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The Canes are 6-2 and have been an example in the ACC of embracing the NIL era. Doeren dead-panned that he didn't know anything about that.

Miami finished eighth last year in Rivals.com rankings for the class of 2023, and several freshman will be featured Saturday, including star defensive end Rueben Bain, who the Wolfpack will pay special attention too.

