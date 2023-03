Dontrez Styles could be on the verge of making some NC State and North Carolina history.

Styles played his first two years at North Carolina, but has entered the transfer portal, and NC State is hoping to land him. The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder from Kinston, N.C., was a major target for coach Kevin Keatts in the class of 2021 and ranked No. 66 overall in the country by Rivals.com. Styles ended up picking the Tar Heels on April, 18, 2020, shortly after COVID hit the United States and shut down much of the traveling team basketball circuit.

Styles knows how important this decision will be coming up in hitting the reset button. He said the key is to stay in his own lane and focus on living up to his potential.