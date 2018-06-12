On Friday evening, Savannah (Ga.) Christian School three-star center Dylan McMahon announced a decision that may have surprised some: he verbally committed to NC State.

McMahon was on his first ever visit to Raleigh and everything clicked for him.

“Just had a real good feeling that everyone is real family, and that everyone is close, and it just felt like home, so I just made my decision,” McMahon explained.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder has been on NC State’s radar for about five months, but the Pack did not offer until about a month ago. NCSU, led by first-year safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ted Roof and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, quick shot up to the top of the leaderboard along with Georgia Tech.

McMahon had also visited Boston College and had additional offers from Indiana, Northwestern and Virginia, among others. That family aspect that McMahon alluded to earlier separated NCSU from the Yellow Jackets.

“Everyone is tight,” he added.

Rivals.com ranks McMahon as the No. 4 center in the country in the 2019 class and the No. 65 prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia. NCSU was recruiting McMahon as a center, the same position that his brother Ryan McMahon started at for 53 straight games at Florida State and earned All-ACC honors.

Ledford was, safety put, thrilled with the news.

“He was shocked,” McMahon admitted. “He got really excited.”

McMahon admitted that committing to NC State while on the visit was “in the back of my mind.” He also said there will be no drama with his recruitment going forward.

“I’m shutting it down,” he said.

McMahon was the most recent of NC State’s nine verbal commitments and the second from the state of Georgia, joining three-star running back Jamious Griffin from Rome High. Griffin is listed as the No. 55 recruit from the state of Georgia by Rivals.com.