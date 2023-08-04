Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High senior defensive end Josh Alexander-Felton was impressed with NC State and didn’t need to continue his recruitment Friday. Alexander-Felton verbally committed to the Wolfpack, joining Massillon (Ohio) Washington High senior defensive end Chase Bond as new additions for defensive line coach Charley Wiles. Alexander-Felton unofficially visited for Alpha Wolf on July 29, which clinched his decision.

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High senior defensive end Josh Alexander-Felton verbally committed to NC State. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

NC State offered Alexander-Felton on March 8, and was able to get him to officially visit June 16-18. Maryland, Central Florida, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh were the other serious contenders for the 6-foot-3, 251-pounder, who is ranked No. 51 nationally at strongside defensive end by Rivals.com in the class of 2024. Alexander-Felton has at least 25 scholarship offers including Power Five Conference programs NC State, Virginia, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Illinois, West Virginia, Central Florida and Pittsburgh. The Panthers were his first high major offer May 19, 2022, and he was able to go on a bus tour of colleges this past spring.

