Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Oct. 8.

NC State Wolfpack football
Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack look to follow-up its top-25 win at Pittsburgh with another solid victory. (ACC Media)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Tight ends are thriving in NC State’s offense

• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football’s Class of 2021

• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary is getting comfortable leading the Wolfpack offense

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: New NC State commit Chase Hattley has great potential

• The Wolfpacker — NC State has been strong following Top 25 wins under Dave Doeren

• Raleigh News & Observer — Why NC State’s improbable win over Pitt was actually won the Monday before kickoff

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State lands prominent in-state safety prospect

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC football preview: Game of the week, player to watch, power rankings, TV info, stat leaders

• Technician — NC State football travels for major test against solid Virginia squad

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Pack covers 9.5 among three ACC matchups

• Technician — Pack men’s soccer still seeks first win in Duke rematch

• #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 70 – Senior nationals preview & Nick Reenan

• Wolfpack women take team title at Wolfpack Invite; men second

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}