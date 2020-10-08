The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 8
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Tight ends are thriving in NC State’s offense
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football’s Class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary is getting comfortable leading the Wolfpack offense
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: New NC State commit Chase Hattley has great potential
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has been strong following Top 25 wins under Dave Doeren
• Raleigh News & Observer — Why NC State’s improbable win over Pitt was actually won the Monday before kickoff
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State lands prominent in-state safety prospect
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC football preview: Game of the week, player to watch, power rankings, TV info, stat leaders
• Technician — NC State football travels for major test against solid Virginia squad
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Pack covers 9.5 among three ACC matchups
• Technician — Pack men’s soccer still seeks first win in Duke rematch
• #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 70 – Senior nationals preview & Nick Reenan
• Wolfpack women take team title at Wolfpack Invite; men second
Ruffin McNeill has seen highs and lows. He counts Mike Leach, Lincoln Riley, Bronco Mendenhall and Dave Doeren among his mentors. He's written a children's book. Now close to home, he's found a way to make a difference at NC State.— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 7, 2020
SUBSCRIBE for $1/month: https://t.co/w6uqHLYnHk
NC State and Virginia used to play all the time.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 7, 2020
The pandemic is good for one thing: bringing the Wolfs and Wahoos back together.https://t.co/u7FyEBJWr3
Blessed to receive my 2nd offer from the North Carolina State University 🤍❤️#Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/3KOyA9O5LZ— Reco Trimble (@RecoTrimble6) October 7, 2020
Thanks @PackFootball @StateCoachD @CoachGMcDonald for this sick edit! #Next1Up #IAmNotRegular #Blessed @threat_sports @TJCAOfficialFB @TwittyCoach @TwittyTown3 @SC_DBGROUP @HighSchoolBlitz #GoPack🐺 pic.twitter.com/kbtFzmeoeR— Dakota Dak Twitty (@dakota_twitty) October 7, 2020
2022 4 ⭐️ Guard Jayden Epps tells me that Florida, NC State, Virginia Tech, Providence, Maryland, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Memphis, Old Dominion, and Virginia have all contacted him recently.— Tre Jackson (@knowledge_hoops) October 7, 2020
NC State nose tackle Alim McNeill has had a very good start to the year. On Saturday, he will face a pretty strong UVA interior.— ACC Content (@ACContent__) October 8, 2020
Since Virginia loves to run the ball up the gut with Wayne Taulapapa, it will be interesting to see if McNeill can help disrupt that.
Bradley Chubb on his memories of Bill Belichick attending his Pro Day at NC State in 2018: "I was pretty star-struck. He's one of the greatest coaches to ever do this. ... Now I hope to beat him this coming Sunday."— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 7, 2020
🏈 CFB STAT OF THE DAY 🏈— Fifth Quarter Stats (@FQStats) October 7, 2020
Top Passing Yards All-Time
ACC Atlantic Teams
BC: Doug Flutie (10,579)
Clemson: Tajh Boyd (11,904)
FSU: Chris Weinke (9,839)
Louisville: Chris Redman (12,541)
NC State: Philip Rivers (13,484)
Syracuse: Eric Dungey (9,340)
WF: Riley Skinner (9,762) pic.twitter.com/rnxFR4KERZ
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/xbmk2UIT6w— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) October 7, 2020
Congratulations to the newest member of our ThunderBolts 04 - Roberson team, lefty pitcher Makenna Reid #11, who just committed to the NC State Wolfpack! Congratulations Makenna!! #boltsboom #gopack pic.twitter.com/hxlsIqstDx— Thunderbolts 04 (@Thunderbolts04) October 8, 2020
