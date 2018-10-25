Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Thursday, Oct. 25.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker - Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football and basketball

• The Wolfpacker - Commitments in action, Week 10

• The Wolfpacker - Ted Brown’s 95-Yard run against Syracuse is still the longest at NC State

• The Wolfpacker - Scouting Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker - Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker - Audio reel: NC State at ACC Operation Basketball

• The Wolfpacker - Ken Seals talks Gophers, NC State, Vandy, and more

• Raleigh News & Observer - Wolfpack will be without injured Braxton Beverly to open the season

• Raleigh News & Observer - Defendants guilty on all counts in FBI college basketball corruption trial

• WRAL.com - Torin Dorn to lead new-look Wolfpack

• Winston-Salem Journal - Torin Dorn using his experiences to connect an NC State team with many new faces

• Fayetteville Observer - What We Learned From ACC Operation Basketball

• GoPack.com - Thursday football notebook

• GoPack.com - Finley makes top-15 cut for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

• GoPack.com - Women's soccer travels to No. 11 Virginia for regular season finale

• GoPack.com - Manny Perez called up to U.S. U-20 National team

• GoPack.com - Wolfpack set for cross county ACC championships

• GoPack.com - Both Wolfpack squads ranked fourth in CSCAA polls

• Technician - Person, Pennix are dynamic future of Wolfpack football

• Technician - Syracuse sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Orange

• Technician - Offense looks to rebound versus Syracuse

• Technician - Defense looks for bounce-back performance at Syracuse

• Technician - Men's soccer concludes regular season at Clemson

• Technician - Wolfpack ends fall season with second-place finish

• The Daily Orange - Beat writers split on result of Syracuse against NC State

