The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Thursday, Oct. 25.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker - Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football and basketball
• The Wolfpacker - Commitments in action, Week 10
• The Wolfpacker - Ted Brown’s 95-Yard run against Syracuse is still the longest at NC State
• The Wolfpacker - Scouting Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker - Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker - Audio reel: NC State at ACC Operation Basketball
• The Wolfpacker - Ken Seals talks Gophers, NC State, Vandy, and more
• Raleigh News & Observer - Wolfpack will be without injured Braxton Beverly to open the season
• Raleigh News & Observer - Defendants guilty on all counts in FBI college basketball corruption trial
• WRAL.com - Torin Dorn to lead new-look Wolfpack
• Winston-Salem Journal - Torin Dorn using his experiences to connect an NC State team with many new faces
• Fayetteville Observer - What We Learned From ACC Operation Basketball
• GoPack.com - Thursday football notebook
• GoPack.com - Finley makes top-15 cut for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
• GoPack.com - Women's soccer travels to No. 11 Virginia for regular season finale
• GoPack.com - Manny Perez called up to U.S. U-20 National team
• GoPack.com - Wolfpack set for cross county ACC championships
• GoPack.com - Both Wolfpack squads ranked fourth in CSCAA polls
• Technician - Person, Pennix are dynamic future of Wolfpack football
• Technician - Syracuse sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Orange
• Technician - Offense looks to rebound versus Syracuse
• Technician - Defense looks for bounce-back performance at Syracuse
• Technician - Men's soccer concludes regular season at Clemson
• Technician - Wolfpack ends fall season with second-place finish
• The Daily Orange - Beat writers split on result of Syracuse against NC State
Tweets of the day
"Us together is a deadly combination." ☠️— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 24, 2018
Torin Dorn and Kevin Keatts explain why the @PackMensBball guard duo of Dorn & Johnson is one of the best in @accmbb!#WPN 🐺 (@kells_2017, @TorinDorn2, @CoachKeattsNCSU) pic.twitter.com/a9ZKaY3W3h
Coach Keatts hopes to see his @PackMensBball team grow together by March.#ACC #ACCMBB #ACCMediaDay #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/UfEVeK5RsJ— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) October 24, 2018
Debuting the new road uniforms at #ACCMediaDays 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RLiPA2Aglk— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 24, 2018
Beyond blessed and excited to receive an offer from NC State. @TheWolfpacker @RivalsWoody @ChadSimmons_ @roswellrecruits @coachdeskitch @PackInsider pic.twitter.com/J2fG5SPJEx— John Copenhaver (@JohnCopenhaver0) October 25, 2018
Very very happy to announce that I will be continuing to better myself in baseball as well as academics at Nc State University. I’m so blessed to have this opportunity and want to thank everyone that got me here. pic.twitter.com/A3lQxj5nAk— Michael Gupton (@GuptonMichael) October 25, 2018
The single greatest picture of a Clemson coach I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/eW6uW3w64e— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 24, 2018
🚨 MARK YOUR CALENDARS 🚨— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) October 24, 2018
Our Open Practice/Wrestle-Offs will take place Sat., Nov. 3 at 12:45 PM at the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility.
The NCSU-FSU football game kicks off at 3:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/CL4MOlwbIc
