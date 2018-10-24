Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Battle had six tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery during a 42-21 home win over Wilson (N.C.) Fike High. Season Totals: Battle has 28 tackles (21 solo), including two for a loss, and has recorded an interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery through seven games. He's also returned three kickoffs for a total of 95 yards and a punt for 11 yards. Offensively, Battle has four receptions for 53 yards. Team Record: 7-0, ranked No. 6 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Clark had 10 tackles (six solo), including a sack, while helping North Stanly win its fifth straight with a 43-8 triumph at Spencer (N.C.) North Rowan High. Notes: Clark has four double-digit tackle performances this season. Season Totals: Clark has 83 tackles, including 51 solo hits and six sacks, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries in nine games. Team Record: 7-2, ranked No. 3 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins helped Cox Mill's defense pitch a shutout in a 15-0 home win over Concord (N.C.) Robinson High. Note: It is Cox Mill's second shutout of the year, and it is allowing just 12.3 points per game on the season. Team Record: 7-2, No. 22 in 3-A classification rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Providence Day lost 21-14 at Arden (N.C.) Christ School. Season Totals: Entering the contest, Ekwonu had 29 tackles, four sacks, a safety and a forced fumble. Team Record: 5-4 and ranked No. 4 in the Independent School's Division II rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Frazier had five solo tackles during a 42-27 win at home against Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg High. Season Totals: Frazier has 33 tackles (17 solo), including a tackle for loss, and an interception in eight games. Team Record: 8-0, ranked No. 6 in class 4A and No. 9 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Another week and another big game for Griffin, who rushed 18 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns during a 56-0 win at Hiram (Ga.) High. Note: Griffin's 92 career rushing touchdowns are tied for eighth most in Georgia high school football history. Season Totals: Griffin has 169 carries for 1,850 yards (10.9 yards per rush) and 26 scores, and seven receptions for 145 yards and two more touchdowns in nine games this season. Team Record: 9-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 4 in the entire state and No. 38 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Harris ran three times for 49 yards and a touchdown and caught a two-yard pass on offense while making eight tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss, and recovering a fumble in a 42-0 home win over Brooklet (Ga.) Southeast Bulloch High. Season Totals: Defensively, Harris has 50 tackles (40 solo), including two for losses, three interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry. On offense, he has caught 10 passes for 166 yards and two scores, and rushed 27 times for 190 yards and eight touchdowns. Team Record: 7-1. Ranked No. 6 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Person recorded its first shutout of the season with a 49-0 home win over Mayodan (N.C.) McMichael High. Team Record: 3-5.

Last Game: Jackson had seven tackles (three solo) and a sack in a 35-21 loss at city-rival Cleveland High. Season Totals: Jackson has 58 tackles (31 solo), 5.5 sacks and an additional five tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and four blocked kicks (three field goals and one punt) in eight games. Team Record: 6-2.

Last Game: Knight touched the ball six times and scored on all of them. He rushed five times for 130 yards and five scores and returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown during a 63-6 home win over Wilson (N.C.) Hunt High. Season Totals: Knight has 59 carries for 960 yards (16.2 yards per rush) and 15 touchdowns, and one reception for a 19-yard TD in five games. He's returned four kickoffs for an average of 54.8 yards and two scores, and two punts for a 51-yard average and two TDs. Team Record: 6-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 12 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Lesane had a highlight-reel 48-yard punt return for a touchdown and added a 48-yard rushing score during a 47-14 win at Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge High. Team Record: 6-2. Butler is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and No. 8 in the state by MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Trinity Christian's game against Fayetteville Christian was cancelled. Season Totals: Lindsay has 19 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks and a safety, in six games. Team Record: 6-0, No. 1 in the independent schools' class III according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Martin had eight tackles (four solo), including one for a loss, and blocked a punt during a 48-19 home win over Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High. Season Totals: Martin has 56 tackles (27 solo), including two tackle for losses, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in eight games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, and has two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 8-0. East Forsyth is the No. 7 4A team in the state and No. 11 overall regardless of classification according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Wakefield won 37-9 at Wendell (N.C.) Corinth Holders. Team Record: 3-5.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School won 23-7 against rival Savannah Country Day. McMahon had three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss. He also helped the offense rush for 188 yards and average 5.7 yards per carry while piling up 263 total yards. Season Totals: McMahon has 43 tackles (29 solo), including three sacks and seven tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and five quarterback hurries in eight games. Team Record: 7-1. Savannah Christian is No. 4 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Charlotte Country Day had 387 total yards, including 210 yards rushing (6.4 yards per carry) in a 45-14 home win over Matthews (N.C.) Covenant Day. Season Totals: Miller had 12 tackles (seven solo), including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, in eight games defensively prior to last Friday. Team Record: 5-4, ranked No. 5 in Class II for independent schools by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Scott had four tackles (one solo), including two for loss and a sack, in a 49-0 home win over Mt. Holly (N.C.) East Gaston High. Season Totals: Scott has 53 tackles (21 solo), including 13 tackles for loss and three sacks, and has posted two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two blocked punts in nine games. Team Record: 6-3 and No. 13 in the state's 2A rankings according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, and Wall (N.J.) Township had a bye week. Season Totals: Shimko has 13 solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in six games. Team Record: 4-2, and ranked No. 10 in Division South Group 3 by MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Thomas ran seven times for 25 yards and a touchdown, during which he flipped into the end zone. He also had six tackles (three solo) in a 31-21 home win over Knightdale (N.C.) High. Season Totals: Thomas has 75 tackles (36 solo), three sacks, a safety, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 22 times for 141 yards and six scores in eight games. Team Record: 7-1, and rated No. 23 among 4-A schools in the state by MaxPreps.com.

Drake Thomas flips (yes, actually flips) into the endzone for the score! We see you @heritagehsfball!



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/T0KqenvJTD pic.twitter.com/YFxy5lIaWY — HighSchoolOT.com (@HighSchoolOT) October 19, 2018

Last Game: Toudle had a productive week playing two games as Wilmington-area schools make up for contests lost in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. He ran for a two-yard touchdown and caught five passes for 76 yards and a score in a 49-12 home win over Hampstead (N.C.) Topsail High on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Four days later Toudle caught two passes for 25 yards and two more scores during a 41-7 home win over Leland (N.C.) North Brunswick High. Note: Toudle was also named homecoming king last week. Season Totals: In six games, Toudle has 14 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns and 17 rushes for 66 yards and four scores.

Team Record: 6-1 and ranked No. 17 in the 4-A state classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Walker caught a touchdown pass to help Pisgah roll 52-17 at home against Hendersonville (N.C.) High. Team Record: 8-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 6 in class 2A.

Class of 2020