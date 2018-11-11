Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11

Here are the headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Nov. 11.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Braxton Beverly returns, Ian Steere in limbo

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Maryland Eastern Shore

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• Video reel: NC State 95, Maryland Eastern Shore 49

• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State freshman Ian Steere misses UMES game, might decide to transfer

• Raleigh News and Observer — Wolfpack has little trouble with Maryland Eastern Shore, improves to 2-0

• Raleigh News and Observer — Photo gallery: NC State defeats Maryland Eastern Shore

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack wallops another foe

• WRAL.com — Dorn leads Wolfpack in 95-49 rout of Maryland Eastern Shore

• Technician — Beverly makes season debut as Wolfpack cruises past Hawks

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack breezes past Hawks, 95-49


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

