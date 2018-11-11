The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 11
Here are the headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Nov. 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Braxton Beverly returns, Ian Steere in limbo
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Maryland Eastern Shore
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• Video reel: NC State 95, Maryland Eastern Shore 49
• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State freshman Ian Steere misses UMES game, might decide to transfer
• Raleigh News and Observer — Wolfpack has little trouble with Maryland Eastern Shore, improves to 2-0
• Raleigh News and Observer — Photo gallery: NC State defeats Maryland Eastern Shore
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack wallops another foe
• WRAL.com — Dorn leads Wolfpack in 95-49 rout of Maryland Eastern Shore
• Technician — Beverly makes season debut as Wolfpack cruises past Hawks
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack breezes past Hawks, 95-49
Tweets of the day
NC State coach Kevin Keatts will meet with freshman center Ian Steere on Monday to resolve his future plans.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 10, 2018
Have covered a lot of transfer stories at NC State. Leaving after one game would be a new one, tho— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 10, 2018
Final: NC State 95, UMES 49— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 10, 2018
Torin Dorn 22 points
Tidy little six-lineup combo afternoon for Kevin Keatts. Second group was strong (+29) pic.twitter.com/w6cdAtK42p
Fun fact: Keatts has more assistant coaches (6) than available reserves (5).— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) November 10, 2018
I asked Torin Dorn if he realized at halftime he had more points than the entire UMES team. pic.twitter.com/AayncJ9yRg— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) November 10, 2018
As if the loss to Wake Forest wasn’t bad enough for NC State... https://t.co/01Ifzzv6yV— Joe Mashed Potatovies (@joeovies) November 11, 2018
Video of the day
🗣️ DEFENSE LEADS TO OFFENSE— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 10, 2018
Devon Daniels gets up and finishes the alley strong! #WPN (@PackMensBball, @doubleD_2106)@NewYorkLife #GoodAtLife #ad pic.twitter.com/WMJnFlnPtz
