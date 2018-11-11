Here are the headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Sunday, Nov. 11.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts will meet with freshman center Ian Steere on Monday to resolve his future plans.

Have covered a lot of transfer stories at NC State. Leaving after one game would be a new one, tho

Final: NC State 95, UMES 49 Torin Dorn 22 points Tidy little six-lineup combo afternoon for Kevin Keatts. Second group was strong (+29) pic.twitter.com/w6cdAtK42p

Fun fact: Keatts has more assistant coaches (6) than available reserves (5).

I asked Torin Dorn if he realized at halftime he had more points than the entire UMES team. pic.twitter.com/AayncJ9yRg

As if the loss to Wake Forest wasn’t bad enough for NC State... https://t.co/01Ifzzv6yV

🗣️ DEFENSE LEADS TO OFFENSE Devon Daniels gets up and finishes the alley strong! #WPN ( @PackMensBball , @doubleD_2106 ) @NewYorkLife #GoodAtLife #ad pic.twitter.com/WMJnFlnPtz

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook