Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-10 14:44:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Video reel: NC State 95, Maryland-Eastern Shore 49

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are highlights plus Kevin Keatts' postgame press conference following NC State's 95-49 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}