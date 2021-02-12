 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 12
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 12

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 12.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball coach Wes Moore
Wes Moore's Wolfpack women's basketball team cruised to a win. (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State reliever Kent Klyman has unfinished business in 2021

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Hoops roster, position changes and non-revenue

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s fantasy NC State 2022 football recruiting class: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — NC State baseball picked second in Atlantic Division in preseason poll

• The Wolfpacker — Fact or fiction: NC State Wolfpack basketball a favorite for MJ Rice?

• The Wolfpacker — NC State has a strong relationship with Rivals250 LB Torren Wright

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Clemson

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Moore on victory over Clemson

• Technician — No. 4 women’s basketball routs Clemson 86-65 for bounce-back win

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball looks for win against struggling Blue Devils

• GoPack.com — No. 4 Wolfpack cruises past Clemson to remain unbeaten at home

• GoPack.com — No. 7 @PackWrestle hosts Duke in regular season finale

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 picked second in Atlantic Division of ACC baseball preseason coaches poll

• GoPack.com — All 10 starters ranked in first NCAA coaches’ panel rankings

{{ article.author_name }}