Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Feb. 12.

Since moving back into renovated Reynolds @PackWomensBball is now 71-9 in the building … that’s a serious home court advantage. #GoPack #WeWin https://t.co/TxTGA1O1Xp

HIGHLIGHTS: Terquavion Smith 50 BALL vs Noah Ross x Tyler Gill in UNDEFEATED PUBLIC vs PRIVATE! #PhenomHoops @Coach_Rick57 @colbylewis20 @POBScout @JeffreyBendel_ @Phenom_Hoops @ty1ewis Watch: https://t.co/0D5pD7TDWM pic.twitter.com/9pT17lOFxI

HIGHLIGHTS: NCSU Commit Breon Pass Scores 37 PTS in COMEBACK Win vs Beth... https://t.co/9kYm7Kgg0Y via @YouTube @PackMensBball @PackPride @JaceyZembal @TheWolfpacker

Blessed to say I EARNED an offer from North Carolina State University! 🐺 ⚪️🔴 @4thQtMentality @JeritRoser @samspiegs @LCAKnights @JacardeCarter @Coach_DreGobert pic.twitter.com/VIz8ebUsxK

✟agtg... Blessed to receive a(n) offer from North Carolina State 🐺 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/WAYIJstNb8

Alim McNeill: Nose-tackle who can also rush the passer pic.twitter.com/B6S3KXwHwV

ACC ⚾️ is almost back! For the 3rd straight year, @LouisvilleBSB has been selected the preseason favorite by our 14 head coaches. More info » https://t.co/GcxDvOXkUz pic.twitter.com/EGgMuUeiDZ

Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Sterling Lucas ▪️ Previously spent 5 seasons with the Ravens ▪️ Ravens led NFL in total defense ▪️ Ravens allowed 2nd-fewest rushing yards per game ▪️ Ravens produced 3rd-most takeaways pic.twitter.com/iUvDJknOpH

Congrats to former Pirate Brendan Lawson who found out yesterday he made the NC. State football team as a walk on. ☠️🏈 pic.twitter.com/t6u5kt1MNx

