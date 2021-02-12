The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State reliever Kent Klyman has unfinished business in 2021
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Hoops roster, position changes and non-revenue
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s fantasy NC State 2022 football recruiting class: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — NC State baseball picked second in Atlantic Division in preseason poll
• The Wolfpacker — Fact or fiction: NC State Wolfpack basketball a favorite for MJ Rice?
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has a strong relationship with Rivals250 LB Torren Wright
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Clemson
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Moore on victory over Clemson
• Technician — No. 4 women’s basketball routs Clemson 86-65 for bounce-back win
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball looks for win against struggling Blue Devils
• GoPack.com — No. 4 Wolfpack cruises past Clemson to remain unbeaten at home
• GoPack.com — No. 7 @PackWrestle hosts Duke in regular season finale
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 picked second in Atlantic Division of ACC baseball preseason coaches poll
• GoPack.com — All 10 starters ranked in first NCAA coaches’ panel rankings
Tweets Of The Day
Since moving back into renovated Reynolds @PackWomensBball is now 71-9 in the building … that’s a serious home court advantage. #GoPack #WeWin https://t.co/TxTGA1O1Xp— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) February 12, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Terquavion Smith 50 BALL vs Noah Ross x Tyler Gill in UNDEFEATED PUBLIC vs PRIVATE! #PhenomHoops @Coach_Rick57 @colbylewis20 @POBScout @JeffreyBendel_ @Phenom_Hoops @ty1ewis— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) February 11, 2021
Watch: https://t.co/0D5pD7TDWM pic.twitter.com/9pT17lOFxI
HIGHLIGHTS: NCSU Commit Breon Pass Scores 37 PTS in COMEBACK Win vs Beth... https://t.co/9kYm7Kgg0Y via @YouTube @PackMensBball @PackPride @JaceyZembal @TheWolfpacker— Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) February 11, 2021
Blessed to say I EARNED an offer from North Carolina State University! 🐺 ⚪️🔴 @4thQtMentality @JeritRoser @samspiegs @LCAKnights @JacardeCarter @Coach_DreGobert pic.twitter.com/VIz8ebUsxK— Jordan “LOCKDOWN” Allen (@jordanallen2022) February 11, 2021
✟agtg... Blessed to receive a(n) offer from North Carolina State 🐺 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/WAYIJstNb8— Bee’s🇯🇲🚶🏾♂️ (@joshuajosephs2) February 11, 2021
#18 Aubree Brouwer Commits to NC State @packswimdive https://t.co/4uLBhszzTY— CollegeSwimming (@collegeswimnews) February 11, 2021
Alim McNeill: Nose-tackle who can also rush the passer pic.twitter.com/B6S3KXwHwV— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 12, 2021
ACC ⚾️ is almost back!— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) February 11, 2021
For the 3rd straight year, @LouisvilleBSB has been selected the preseason favorite by our 14 head coaches.
More info » https://t.co/GcxDvOXkUz pic.twitter.com/EGgMuUeiDZ
Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Sterling Lucas— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 11, 2021
▪️ Previously spent 5 seasons with the Ravens
▪️ Ravens led NFL in total defense
▪️ Ravens allowed 2nd-fewest rushing yards per game
▪️ Ravens produced 3rd-most takeaways pic.twitter.com/iUvDJknOpH
Congrats to former Pirate Brendan Lawson who found out yesterday he made the NC. State football team as a walk on. ☠️🏈 pic.twitter.com/t6u5kt1MNx— SHS Pirate Football (@BoroFootball1) February 12, 2021
Video Of The Day
