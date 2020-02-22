News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-22 10:33:36 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 22

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay glad to be back home at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck installing new offense

• Raleigh News & Observer — Jimmy V said championships would return to NC State. For 30 years, Wolfpack still wait

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State was ‘hungry’ in its win over Duke. Can it stay that way against Florida State?

• Charlotte Observer — Friday’s Charlotte-area prep basketball scores, summaries (02.21.20)

• Wilmington Star-News — New Hanover boys, Ashley girls win MEC Tournaments

• Wilmington Star-News — N.C. State sees chance to strike another pose

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts #8 Florida State Saturday Afternoon

• GoPack.com — #3 @PackWrestle Concludes Undefeated Regular Season with 34-9 Win at Duke

• GoPack.com — NC State Claims Four ACC Titles on Third Day of #ACCSWD Championship

• GoPack.com — Earnshaw Notches 100th Win at NC State in ACC Opener

• GoPack.com — Sack Homers Three Times in Pair of NC State Wins

• Technician — Gymnastics outshines competitors at tri-meet

• Technician — No. 3 NC State wrestling dominates Duke for regular-season ACC championship, first perfect dual season

• Technician — Rizzi, Sack homer as softball sweeps Friday doubleheader

• Technician — Wolfpack crushes four home runs, wins first of Friday doubleheader

• Technician — Men’s basketball set for another possible top-10 home upset vs. No. 8 Florida State


Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}