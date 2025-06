Shelby (N.C.) Crest High senior safety Lyrik Pettis is down to three colleges, and he took his second official visit to NC State this past weekend.

Pettis went to North Carolina in mid-April, then NC State and has Duke coming up this weekend. He’ll then go into decision-making mode and figure out which Triangle college is best for him.

Pettis could tell the difference in visits between UNC and NC State, and where they landed on the calendar.