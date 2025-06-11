Senior D’Various Surratt inching closer to picking future home

Shelby (N.C.) Crest senior free safety D'Various Surratt will be picking his college July 1, and NC State was able to make a strong lasting impression.

Surratt in many ways has had two recruitments over the last two years. His first P4 offer came from Missouri on Oct. 23, 2023, where his older half-brother Ty'Ron Hopper of the Green Bay Packers played. Others schools jumped in, but then he had another group emerge later in 2024 and early 2025, including NC State.

NC State’s work in recruiting the last six months resulted in him taking an official visit this past weekend. He was joined by his mother and his older brother Jabbarri Foster, who played football at Wingate.