Tamarcus Cooley woke up before 6 a.m. Sunday and he just knew it was time to call NC State coach Dave Doeren.

Cooley made the early-morning phone call and his future was set with the Wolfpack. While hanging out with NC State freshmen defensive backs Jackson Vick and Isaiah Crowell, along with Vick's younger brother Jordan Vick, a junior point guard at Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash, he made his commitment public Monday.