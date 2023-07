This proved to be a big summer for sophomore offensive lineman Leo Delaney.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Delaney played his first two years at Charlotte (N.C.) East Mecklenburg High, and reclassed to 2026 at NCISAA Division I state champs Charlotte Providence Day. He earned his first high major scholarship offers from NC State and North Carolina, along with offers from Charlotte and North Carolina Central.