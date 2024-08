NC State’s pursuit of more offensive lineman in the class of 2025 has led to senior Daniel Pierre Louis to receive an offer.

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Pierre Louis on Aug. 1, which followed a string of other offers. Pierre Louis had been immensely popular with Group of Five programs, but broke through when Florida State offered him July 16, followed by West Virginia (July 23), Vanderbilt (July 25) and NC State.