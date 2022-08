Sophomore Zymicah Wilkins is the top low-post player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Wilkins had a big freshman year at Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High in Rutherfordton, N.C., which is outside of Forest City.

Wilkins has proven to be a double-double machine and was recently one of the standouts in the CP3 Rising Stars Camp top 20 game for the class of 2025. Texas A&M became his first high major offer Tuesday, with several schools, including NC State, showing interest.