ROLESVILLE — NC State senior commit Tamarcus Cooley was able to show his all-around abilities in leading Rolesville (N.C.) High to a 35-6 win over Raleigh Millbrook on Oct. 7.

Cooley played on all three units, but particularly shined with his man-to-man coverage. NC State projects him in the secondary, with nickel the likely role. NCSU nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay and wider receivers coach Joker Phillips were both in attendance.