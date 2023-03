CHAPEL HILL — The game didn't go Paul McNeil's way, but he gave his hometown school Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High memories for a lifetime.

Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park pulled away for a 74-60 victory over Richmond Senior on March 11 in the NCHSAA 4A state title game at the Dean E. Smith Center. NC State coach Kevin Keatts took in the action.

McNeil, who Rivals.com ranks No. 45 overall in the class of 2024, had returned to Richmond Senior after starting the school year at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep.