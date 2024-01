NC State signee Paul McNeil was finally able to play at the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh Broughton High.

McNeil's second game was one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the state of North Carolina, with Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior taking on Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High and North Carolina senior signee Drake Powell. Both squads were runner-up in their respective NCHSAA divisions last year.

The game lived up to the hype with Northwood pulling out a 56-53 victory in the semifinal game Dec. 29. NC State coach Kevin Keatts and staff was in attendance.