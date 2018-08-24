The marquee game in the Triangle last week, especially for NC State fans, was Garner (N.C.) High hosting Clayton (N.C.) High. Playing for the visiting Comets were Wolfpack commit Savion Jackson, a four-star defensive end, and three-star athlete J.R. Walker, one of NC State's top uncommitted targets in the 2019 class.

Jackson is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 123 player nationally and the No. 5 prospect in the state. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is also listed as the No. 9 strongside defensive end in the country. He picked NC State over South Carolina in June.

Walker (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) was playing his first game for Clayton after previously going to school at Northeastern High in Elizabeth City, N.C. Rivals.com ranks Walker the No. 18 senior in the state and the No. 33 athlete nationally. He will take official visits to South Carolina (Sept. 8), North Carolina (Sept. 15) and NC State (Sept. 29) and perhaps Duke and Virginia Tech before deciding Oct. 12 or 13.

Playing for Garner is junior quarterback Nolan McLean, a two-sport star who also excels in baseball. McLean (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) has been offered for both sports by NC State.

Here are five observations and highlights for each player from the game, which Garner won 20-12.