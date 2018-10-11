On Sept. 21, four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris of Roxboro (N.C.) Person High saw his game at home against Eden (N.C.) Morehead High cut short with a minor knee injury. Nevertheless, he made enough of an impact for The Wolfpacker to get a glimpse of his potential.

Harris picked NC State over UNC in June. He is rated the No. 144 player in the country, the No. 6 prospect in the state and the No. 6 defensive tackle nationally in the 2019 class by Rivals.com.

Here are five observations and highlights from our viewing of Harris.