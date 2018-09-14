NC State didn't have to look far to discover Raleigh Wakefield offensive lineman Timothy McKay.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder verbally committed Jan. 27, 2018, following in the footsteps of his older brother, current NCSU backup quarterback Matt McKay, a redshirt freshman.

McKay picked NC State over Duke and Rivals.com rates the three-star prospect as the No. 29 guard in the country and the No. 35 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2019. The Wolfpacker recently went to watch him play against Sanford (N.C.) Lee County on Aug. 31.

Here are five observations from McKay's video during a 29-7 home loss to Lee County.