Free safety D'Various Surratt focused on four colleges

GREENSBORO — Senior free safety D’Various Surratt knows the next few weeks will alter his life.

The Shelby (N.C.) Crest High product comes from a football family and has leaned on them to help guide him through the recruiting process. His older half-brother is Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, who played at Florida and Missouri.

Other members of his family include an older brother who played football at Wingate, along with cousins Tyrone Hopper, who played at North Carolina and Missouri, Tyjai Hopper, who was at James Madison last year and now Oregon State, and Tyneil Hopper, who played at Boise State and Michigan State.