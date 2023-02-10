Boston College has recovered from a poor ACC start to win four of its last six league games. The Eagles have swept Virginia Tech and had a win over Clemson this season. The victory Wednesday at Virginia Tech helped Boston College improved to 12-13 overall and 6-8 in the ACC. BC hosts No. 22-ranked NC State at 12 p.m. Saturday on RSN.

Boston College senior center Quinten Post is averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game this season. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Boston College returned three starters from last year’s team, and added a key freshman and redshirt freshman to the lineup. Senior center Quinten Post, senior point guard Makai Ashton-Langford and sophomore shooting guard Jaeden Zackery, return to the lineup. Freshmen forwards Devin McGlockton and Prince Aligbe have joined them, and the Eagles have a deep bench. The Eagles topped NC State 69-61 last year in Raleigh, with Post scoring a team-high 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Rankings Boston College is No. 175 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 43. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Eagles ranked No. 174 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 43. KenPom.com has Boston College at No. 162, and NCSU checks in at No. 49. RealtimeRPI.com has Boston College ranked No. 167 in the country, and NC State is No. 37. Shooting Boston College is averaging 66.5 points and shooting 43.3 percent from the field, 30.7 percent on three-pointers and 71.9 percent at the free-throw line. Post might be 7-0 and 250 pounds, but he leads the team at 41.7 percent from three-point land. he’s 15 of 36. All the guards are shooting 32 percent or less from beyond the arc. Rebounding The Eagles are averaging 33.0 rebounds per game, and are minus-1.3 on rebounding margin. Post also paces the Eagles with 6.3 rebounds per game, with forward T.J. Bickerstaff is right behind at 5.9 rebounds a contest, plus a team-high 55 offensive rebounds. Defense BC has allowed 69.7 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent on three-pointers. The Eagles don’t have a shot-blocker, with point guard Ashton-Langford leading the team with 18 blocks. He also has a team-high 37 steals, with Zackery getting 36 steals. Depth Four different players played at least 10 minutes in the win over Virginia Tech, and the Eagles played without injured wing DeMarr Langford Jr. Freshman wing Chas Kelley had his breakout game with with 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three-point land against the Hokies. Senior power forward T.J. Bickerstaff, senior post player CJ Penha Jr. and junior guard Mason Madsen provide depth, and are all transfers. Bickerstaff started off at Drexel, Madsen at Cincinnati and Penha was at Division II Trevecca Nazarene. Penha is averaging 7.1 points in 18.8 minutes per game.

Star Watch

Senior center Quinten Post has come a long way since he was a struggling freshman and sophomore at Mississippi State. The 7-0, 250-pounder from the Netherlands leads Boston College with 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and he’s shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 41.7 percent on three-pointers. Post left Mississippi State after averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game his sophomore year in 2020-21. The Eagles didn’t have Post until Dec. 31 this season due to a foot injury. He has scored at least 20 points in four games, and has reached double figures in 11 of 12 contests. He is coming off getting 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 of 3 on three-pointers in the 82-76 win at Virginia Tech. Post had 29 points and 14 rebounds, plus went 4 of 5 on three-pointers in a 84-72 win at Notre Dame on Jan. 21.

Likely starters

NC State PG — 1 Jarkel Joiner (6-1, 180, R-Sr., 15.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.2 spg) SG — 0 Terquavion Smith (6-4, 165, Soph., 18.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.7 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Jr., 12.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.2 spg) PF — 23 Greg Gantt (6-8, 215, R-Jr., 1.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1.0 spg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Jr., 11.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.6 apg) Boston College PG — 11 Makai Ashton-Langford (6-3, 180, Sr., 12.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.6 spg) SG — 3 Jaeden Zackery (6-2, 215, Soph., 10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg) SF — 10 Prince Aligbe (6-6, 225, Fr., 6.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.7 apg) PF — 21 Devin McGlockton (6-7, 215, Soph., 6.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.7 apg) C — 12 Quinten Post (7-0, 250, Sr., 16.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 bpg)

Numbers Of Note

4 Boston College players who were ranked in the Rivals150 coming out of high school. Senior point guard Makai Ashton-Langford was No. 47 in the class of 2017, and his younger brother wing DeMarr Langford was No. 97 in the class of 2020. Freshmen Prince Aligbe was No. 79 and Donald Hand Jr. was No. 124 in the class of 2022, but Hand has a torn ACL this season. 18 NCAA Tournament appearances for Boston College, with the last one coming in 2009. 41.4 Career three-point shooting percentage for sophomore guard Jaeden Zackery. He shot 47.7 percent from beyond the arc last year, but has slipped to 31.9 percent this season.

Game Within The Game: BC's Makai Ashton-Langford vs. NC State's Quinten Post

Senior point guard Makai Ashton-Langford was at one point expected to be the next great point guard at Connecticut. Ashton-Langford has taken some detours since he verbally committed to the Huskies. Following a staff shakeup, he elected to switch to Providence, and then transferred to Boston College in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is second on the Eagles with 12.7 points per game, and has added 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists a contest. He is shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from three-point land. Ashton-Langford, who was ranked No. 47 overall in the class of 2017 by Rivals.com, has played some of his best ball in the ACC this season. He had 21 points vs. Louisville on Jan. 25, and also vs. Virginia Tech on Dec. 21. Ashton-Langford has reached double figures in 12 games this season. Ashton-Langford will be going against NC State sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner, who is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists per game this season. Joiner will be looking to redeem himself after going 2 of 14 from the field for five points in the loss at Virginia on Tuesday.