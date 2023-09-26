Senior safety Rakeim Ashford returned to action on special teams against Virginia last Friday.

Ashford suffered a form of whiplash that caused a concussion in the season opener against Connecticut on Aug. 31. He was taken off the field on a stretcher but was OK by the following morning.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder understands what he’s gone through but is back to being 100 percent. His timing is ideal with NC State having safety Jakeen Harris out for the season with an injury, and fellow safeties Devan Boykin and Cecil Powell got hurt against the Cavaliers.