Thursday's Nike Peach Jam recap
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — NC State’s pursuit of guards continue with another high-end prospect setting his official visit.
High three-star OL Isaac Sowells discusses commitment to NC State
NC State just got a big addition to it’s future offensive line.
SHELBY — Shelby (N.C.) Crest is home to two of the top defensive backs in the state in juniors Lyrik Pettis and D’Various Surratt.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Pettis could grow into being a outside linebacker down the road, and is a physical tackler.
Pettis had a remarkable freshman year with 120 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. He followed up with 82 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions last fall.