The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down (Shamarius Peterkin pictured).

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — July 20

Wolfpack newsstand — July 20

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Thursday's Nike Peach Jam recap

Thursday's Nike Peach Jam recap

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — NC State’s pursuit of guards continue with another high-end prospect setting his official visit.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — July 19

Wolfpack newsstand — July 19

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
High three-star OL Isaac Sowells discusses commitment to NC State

High three-star OL Isaac Sowells discusses commitment to NC State

NC State just got a big addition to it’s future offensive line.

Premium content
 • Greg Smith

The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down (Shamarius Peterkin pictured).

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — July 20

Wolfpack newsstand — July 20

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Thursday's Nike Peach Jam recap

Thursday's Nike Peach Jam recap

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — NC State’s pursuit of guards continue with another high-end prospect setting his official visit.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Jul 24, 2024
Safety Lyrik Pettis poised for strong junior year
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

SHELBY — Shelby (N.C.) Crest is home to two of the top defensive backs in the state in juniors Lyrik Pettis and D’Various Surratt.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Pettis could grow into being a outside linebacker down the road, and is a physical tackler.

Pettis had a remarkable freshman year with 120 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. He followed up with 82 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions last fall.

