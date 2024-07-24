SHELBY — Shelby (N.C.) Crest is home to two of the top defensive backs in the state in juniors Lyrik Pettis and D’Various Surratt.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Pettis could grow into being a outside linebacker down the road, and is a physical tackler.

Pettis had a remarkable freshman year with 120 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. He followed up with 82 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions last fall.