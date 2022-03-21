Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte: The Friedman Awards

BUZZWORTHY

Jordan Bass

Bass has a really bright future in front of him. He’s playing safety right now, but his measurables are really impressive. If Bass, who was just shy of 6-foot-4, 208 pounds at check in, gets any bigger he'll end up as a linebacker. He brings really impressive athleticism to the table for such a young player with that large of a frame. He has a very similar build to former Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine back when he was a young prospect.

*****

MR. CONSISTENCY

Vance Bolyard

There were just a handful of tight ends at the camp, so Bolyard, at 6-foot-6, 228 pounds, didn't have to do much to stand out. The North Carolina native ran good routes, consistently caught passes thrown his way and has enough speed and length to give his quarterback a huge target. Bolyard made a number of easy catches on crossing routes over the middle and quarterbacks began looking for him often.

*****

NEXT ONE UP

James Carrington

A few players might get called the "Next One Up" before the recruiting spotlight focuses on Carrington, but this eighth grade defensive lineman looked like and played better than many of the defensive linemen that have offers already. With more than 10.25-inch hands, Carrington also had one of the biggest hand measurements of any prospect on Sunday. Carrington's strength was obvious. Regardless of how old the offensive lineman was, Carrington had the strength to move them out of his way. There is still a lot he will need to learn, but the future is very bright for Carrington.

*****

SLEEPER ALERT

Daevin Hobbs

Hobbs isn't exactly a sleeper because he does have more than 10 offers, including Power Five offers from Virginia Tech and West Virginia, but nobody is really paying attention to this really impressive athlete on the defensive line. He measured in at just over 6-foot-4 with a wingspan of 82 inches and a very lean 248 pounds. Hobbs just finished his basketball season, helping his teammates to a state championship win by posting a double-double in the championship game. Expect college coaches to begin clambering for Hobbs to visit this spring and summer once they get a look at the film from the Rivals camp.

*****

BULL IN A CHINA SHOP

Jarrett has been having a stellar offseason so far, and that continued Sunday when he won the defensive line MVP award in a tight race that boiled down to him and fellow defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod. Jarrett is a massive prospect that weighed more than 330 pounds at check in, but he was surprisingly nimble and quick for a player that stands tall at 6-foot-5. He may be one of the bigger prospects in this class but, with really broad shoulders and a lean lower body, Jarrett carries that weight well. During 1-on-1s, Jarrett would fire off the line of scrimmage and just bulldoze the offensive lineman across from him. He didn't have many refined pass rushing moves but he was constantly moving and overpowering nearly every lineman he came across.

*****

FINE WINE

Joshua Miller

This award goes to the prospect that keeps getting better with age, like a fine wine. We've seen Miller countless times at the Rivals Camps and at other events throughout the offseason and the development from what he was as a freshman and sophomore to what he is now as a junior going into his senior season is very impressive. Over the last few years the Penn State commit has lost more than 30 pounds of bad weight and added the strength and flexibility necessary to help him take on the most advanced defensive lineman out there. Miller is pretty sound from a technical perspective and plays with the confidence and aggressiveness of a prospect with a lot of experience.

*****

MIGHTY MOUSE

Jonathan Paylor

The hype surrounding Paylor had been building for a while, and he met those expectations at the camp. The speedy 2024 Rivals250 prospect played receiver all day and did a really good job keeping defensive backs off balance and using his really impressive speed to take advantage of any missteps. Paylor tipped the scales at 171 pounds at check in and isn’t very tall. He measured in at 5-foot-9, but he has a really solid build and very little body fat. His strength was obvious when defensive backs tried to jam him at the line of scrimmage and he broke free with ease.

*****

BODYGUARD

Kam Pringle

Expectations were high for Pringle heading into Sunday's event and he lived up to the challenge. The No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class didn't let defensive linemen get within an arm's length of the quarterback. Pringle had the quickness to shut down outside rushes but it was really impressive to see him take control of defensive linemen once he got his hands on them and redirected them. If a defensive lineman allowed Pringle to get a good punch on him, the borderline five-star did what any bodyguard would do: He tossed him aside with ease.

*****

BEST FRESHMAN

David Sanders Jr.

There aren't usually that many freshmen at these camps, but there is an abundance of talent in the 2025 class in the Mid-Atlantic, so there were more than a few on the field. Sanders gets the nod as the best freshman of the day. Regardless of his graduating class, Sanders had the second-best performance of any offensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Charlotte native checked in with a wingspan just over 6-foot-8 and knew how to use that length to his advantage. Sanders won the majority of his reps, didn't back down against older or stronger defensive lineman and played with an aggressiveness beyond his years.

*****

PHYSICAL SPECIMEN

Tyler Thompson