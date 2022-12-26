The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Tuesday at Raleigh Broughton High. Here is a preview of the action.

Southern Durham (N.C.) High sophomore wing Jackson Keith is a player to watch at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. (Rivals.com)

12:30 p.m. — The Burlington (N.C.) School vs. Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian

Winston-Salem Christian has a quality starting five, with juniors Kany Tchanda and Lewis Walker having high major offers thus far. Rivals.com ranks Tchanda No. 139 overall in the class of 2024. Junior guard Isaiah Washington of Fayetteville, N.C., could be emerging this season. Senior forward Torey Alston of Durham, N.C., has signed with Sam Houston State. Junior combo guard Zion Walker leads The Burlington School, and he’s been putting up big numbers this season — 23.9 points per game and 34 percent on three-pointers. He has offers from East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Radford, Mount St. Mary’s, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina A&T.

2 p.m. — Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood vs. Kill Devil Hills (N.C.) First Flight High

Northwood High features North Carolina junior wing commit Drake Powell, who Rivals.com ranks No. 66 overall in the class of 2024. Senior post players Kenan Parrish and Max Frazier are both unsigned and should draw strong looks from low/mid-majors this season. Kill Devil Hills is off to a 2-4 start, with senior guard Isaac Dobie averaging 19.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. His sophomore brother Mason Dobie is right behind at 17.3 points and 5.5 boards a contest.

3:30 p.m. — Farmville (N.C.) Central vs. Holly Springs (N.C.) High

Two of the top public school programs square off. Farmville Central, which has produced Terquavion Smith at NC State and Josh Wright at North Carolina Central, has another guard poised to join the college ranks. Athletic guard Jah Short is headed to New Orleans. Holly Springs features senior Georgia Southern signee Collin Kuhl at power forward. Senior point guard Micah Jones and junior wing Ryan Crotty are both Division I prospects.

5 p.m. — Garner (N.C.) High vs. Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep

Garner is off to an 8-1 start with sophomore guard Cam’ren Reyes as one to watch in the class of 2025. Junior wing Dylan Harper is the star for Don Bosco Prep, and Rivals.com ranks him as a five-star prospect and No. 10 overall in the class of 2024. He is the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, and younger brother of Toronto Raptors rookie Ron Harper Jr.

6:30 p.m. — Southern Durham (N.C.) High vs. Raleigh Millbrook

In a battle of top sophomores, Southern Durham wing Jackson Keith and Raleigh Millbrook forward Colt Langdon will battle it out. The two helped Team Loaded VA 15s win multiple tournaments this past summer on the adidas circuit. Keith has nine scholarship offers, including Virginia Tech, Illinois and Texas A&M, among others. Langdon has nine offers, with LSU, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss, among them.

8 p.m. — Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek vs. Camden (N.J.) High

Camden High will be bringing the star power with Kentucky-bound seniors Dajuan Wagner Jr. and Aaron Bradshaw. Wagner is the son of former Memphis and NBA guard Dajuan Wagner Sr. and grandson of former Louisville and NBA player Milt Wagner. Rivals.com ranks him No. 3 overall in the class of 2023. The 7-0, 207-pound Bradshaw is ranked No. 8 overall in the country. Panther Creek is led by junior guard Chris Uwayo and senior point guard Amari Richardson, who is the son of NC State assistant coach Kareem Richardson.