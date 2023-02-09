Current NCSU punter Caden Noonkester could be another success story for the Wolfpack out of Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough senior punter Owen Fehr is fluid with both Gill and Noonkester’s paths to NC State, and is forging his own.

Former NC State punter Trenton Gill walked-on with the Wolfpack from neighboring Hillborough (N.C.) Cedar Ridge and became an NFL Draft pick. Wide receiver Thayer Thomas hopes to hear his name called in the upcoming NFL Draft after walking-on at NC State from Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage. He earned a scholarship after one semester.

Some players take different paths than the norm and it can pay off big.

“They definitely have a history of amazing specialists,” Fehr said. “The majority of places will bring guys in as a walk-on, and you have to work and compete. NC State has an amazing room and group to learn and grow from. It’s a very good opportunity.”

Fehr averaged 45.4 yards on 35 punts with 16 landing inside the 20-yard line and a long of 80. He was one-half of a dynamic kicking duo with Clemson-bound junior kicker Nolan Houser at Hough High.

“Nolan and I go out every day and work out and kick together,” Fehr said. “We played soccer together since we were little kids. He’s the one that helped me get into this, the start of my sophomore year.”

Air Force had offered him and Florida State, Iowa, Elon and Auburn were all trying to get him to unofficially visit and become a preferred walk-on at their programs.

“It was definitely a mix of best opportunity academically and where can I get on the field as soon as I can,” Fehr said.

Fehr is one of several preferred walk-on’s that have joined NC State’s program. The Wolfpack had an unofficial visit set up for players looking to go down that path Jan. 29.

Some had offers from FCS and FBS programs, but elected to attend NC State. Tight end Griffin Reimer of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High had at least 19 offers, and also officially visited Coastal Carolina and new coach Tim Beck, the former NC State offensive coordinator, along with Mercer.

“I wanted to stay close to home and my parents, so that was a big part of it,” Reimer said. “I got into all the recruiting stuff late because it was my first year playing tight end. I was late to the whole thing, but I was blessed with an offer to be a PWO.

“I am going to a big program and will get to work. I will bet on myself. I know I’ll eventually be their guy.”

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Reimer had all three military programs offer him — Air Force, Army and Navy — plus Ivy League offers from Yale, Harvard, Dartmouth and Brown. Charlotte and Old Dominion joined Coastal Carolina in offering him from the FCS.

Reimer broke out his senior year with 53 catches for 651 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games played for Weddington. He had played linebacker at around 215 pounds in the past for Weddington, but then had a growth spurt.

New offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who also coaches the tight ends and inside receivers, definitely intrigued Reimer. Another key person who helped in the process was former prep teammate Will Shipley, a rising junior running back for Clemson.

“Shipley and I are pretty close and he’s kind of guided me through it,” said Reimer, who will major in business. “We have a lot of family that lives in that area [Raleigh].”

Several key players for NCISAA Division I state champion Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day elected to bypass on FCS offers to walk-on at bigger programs such as NC State, Michigan or East Carolina. Two in particular picked the Wolfpack — outside linebacker Keyaan Abdul-Rahim and wide receiver Jayden Hollar. The latter was offered late by the new staff at Charlotte, after he caught 34 passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder Abdul-Rahim was offered by Boston College early in the process, and then ultimately picked NC State over offers from Army and Presbyterian. He wanted to play at the highest level of football, and his uncle Aazaar Abdul-Rahim knew NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson, so trust was already there. His uncle was the coach at Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C.

Abdul-Rahim's grandfather played at Kansas State, three of his uncles played college football respectively at Maryland, San Diego State and Kansas.

“It was definitely a process,” said Abdul-Rahim on his recruitment. “There was some high’s and some low’s.

“I learned that even if you aren’t in a place you want to be in, to continue on through the everything. I’ll continue to do my thing and keep working hard.”

The Boston College offer proved frustrating, partly because it didn't lead to more offers. Abdul-Rahim called it a "dry spot."

"Even when things aren't going my way, I still have to work hard and keep my head up," Abdul-Rahim said. "Then things will get better."

Abdul-Rahim, who has enrolled for the spring, had 132 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five saves for the 12-1 Chargers.

“Providence Day has prepared me a lot for the college experience,” Abdul-Rahim said. “I think I have acclimated well.”