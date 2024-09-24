Podcast: Talking Northern Illinois football with Eddie Carifio

DeKalb (Ill.) Daily Chronicle's Eddie Carifio breaks down Northern Illinois football, who will be playing at NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Carifio was joined by The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal in discussing the Huskies 2-1 start, which has been highlighted by a 16-14 win at then No. 5-ranked Notre Dame on Sept. 7.

Click below to watch the podcast: