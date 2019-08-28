Robert Jones was an All-American linebacker at East Carolina who was a senior when the Pirates made a dramatic rally to defeat NC State football in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day in 1992.

Following that game, Jones would become a first-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys and helped them win three Super Bowls. He played 10 seasons in the NFL before retiring.

Jones has had two sons play professionally, and a third is Levi Jones, a junior sitting out this season at NC State after transferring in from Southern Cal. The younger Jones' position coach and defensive coordinator for the Wolfpack is Dave Huxtable, who was Robert Jones' linebackers coach at East Carolina.

In a wide-ranging podcast, Jones talked about his appreciation for Huxtable, why his son ended up in Raleigh and how he sees the game unfolding Saturday, among many other topics.