Photo gallery: NC State reaches Sweet 16
NC State topped Oakland 79-73 in overtime on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, Pa.
The Wolfpack advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015, and will play Marquette at 7:09 p.m. Friday on CBS in Dallas, Texas.
Click below to view the photo gallery of pictures by USA Today Sports photos.
