FAYETTEVILLE — Junior Paul McNeil Jr. said he had unfinished business as one of his main reasons to come back home to Richmond Country High in Rockingham, N.C.

McNeil started the school year at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, which had hired coach Brian Bernardi from The Burlington School in Burlington, N.C. Prolific Prep landed Miami-bound senior center Michael Nwoko, and Charlotte area senior guards Aden Holloway (Auburn) and Trey Green (Xavier), along with McNeil.

Sometime before Thanksgiving, gave up West Coast living and returned home.