Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week six of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 5-1 with a 24-16 road win over the Miami Dolphins. He played 52 snaps in the game and helped Minnesota rush for 78 yards and a score, and passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings allowed three sacks.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 21-of-45 passing for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he rushed once for zero yards in a 38-15 home loss against his former team, New England Patriots. Brissett has gone 124-of-206 passing for 1,326 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 22 carries for 112 yards and a score. His 78.7 quarterback rating is 29th in the NFL for the 2-4 Browns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris started his second straight game, but the Panthers lost 24-10 at the Los Angeles Rams. Burris had four tackles in 60 defensive snaps and seven special teams plays for the 1-5 Panthers. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 12 tackles and a pass defended this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb and the Broncos fell to 2-4 with a 19-16 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb had three tackles in 67 defensive snaps and six special teams plays. Chubb has 20 tackles (10 solo), 5.5 sacks for minus-43.5 yards, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the 1-4 Raiders had a bye week. Cole is third in the NFL with a 52.1 average and is seventh with a 43.9 net average on 14 punts. He has landed four punts inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 66 yards.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle and played all 44 snaps on offense, plus two special teams plays. The Panthers fell to 1-5 with a 24-10 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers rushed for 93 yards and passed for 119 yards, and were sacked twice. Ekwonu was called for one penalty.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had four punts for an average of 46.3 yards and 37.5 net yards. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and a long of 54 yards. The Bears fell to 2-4 with a 12-7 home loss against the Washington Commanders. Gill is 10th in the NFL with a 48.7 average and 11th in net with 44.1, plus he’s landed seven inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 60 yards.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had six tackles, half a sack for minus-3.5 yards, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 30-26 win at the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals improved to 3-3 and Hill played 66 snaps on defense and six on special teams. Hill has 26 tackles (eight solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hurries and three passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines was inactive after previously suffering a concussion. The Colts topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 to improve to 3-2-1. Hines has rushed nine times for 14 yards, caught 18 passes for 118 yards, has one tackle and he had eight punt returns for 64 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season off the bench in a 28-14 loss at the Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco fell to 3-3 and had 18 defensive snaps and seven plays on special teams.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones came off the bench for a solo tackle in a 19-9 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones played 23 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams for the 3-3 Seahawks. Jones has 21 tackles (17 solo), one quarterback hurry and one pass defended this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and he had one pass defended in a 12-7 home loss to the Washington Commanders. Jones played 42 snaps on defense and three on special teams for the 2-4 Bears. Jones has 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sack for minus-15 yards, three quarterback hurries and three passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Seahawks improved to 3-3 with a 19-9 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. The Jets improved to 4-2 with an impressive 27-10 win at the Green Bay Packers.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud came off the bench to play 22 special teams snaps, helping the Giants win 24-20 over the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The Giants improved to 5-1. He has three tackles on defense and two special teams tackles this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. San Francisco fell to 3-3 with a 28-14 loss at the Atlanta Falcons.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill and the 1-4 Lions had a bye week. McNeill has eight tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers started and the Patriots improved to 3-3 with a convincing 38-15 road win over the Cleveland Browns. Meyers caught four passes for 60 yards and was called for two penalties in 57 offensive snaps. Meyers has caught 24 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown, and has one carry for seven yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The 3-2 Titans had a bye week.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 2-4 with a 19-16 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had a monster game with 14 tackles (five solo) in a 30-26 road win over the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals improved to 3-3 and Pratt had 58 defensive plays and six special teams snaps. Pratt has 44 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and two passes defended in five games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams got the start and had three tackles, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended in a 12-7 road win over the Chicago Bears. The Commanders improved to 2-4 on the season and Smith-Williams played 41 snaps on defense. Smith-Williams has 11 tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, two tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench but didn’t have a statistic in Saints 30-26 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. He played 22 snaps for the 2-4 Saints. Street has eight tackles (five solo), one sack for minus-five yards, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard started in the Chiefs 24-20 home loss against the Buffalo Bills. Thuney played 67 snaps and the Chiefs fell to 4-2. Kansas City ran for just 68 yards and allowed three sacks. The Chiefs did throw for 338 yards, two touchdowns but also two interceptions.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started, but the Chiefs lost 24-20 at home to the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t catch any passes in 55 offensive snaps for the 4-2 Chiefs. Valdes-Scantling has 19 catches for 258 yards and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the Broncos fell to 2-4 with a 19-16 road loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson went 15-of-28 passing for 188 yards and one touchdown, plus rushed four times for 23 yards. Wilson has gone 116-of-198 passing (58.6 percent) for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed 21 times for 96 yards and a score. His 83.4 quarterback rating is 23rd in the NFL.