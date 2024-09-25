Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 63 snaps at center and helped the Vikings improve to 3-0 with an impressive 34-7 win against the visiting Houston Texans. Bradbury was called for two false start penalties. The Vikings rushed 28 times for 118 yards, allowed four sacks and threw for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett got the start and went 12-of-18 passing for 98 yards, and he was sacked five times en route to a 24-3 road loss against the New York Jets in falling to 1-2. Brissett is 42-of-69 passing for 368 yards and a touchdown, plus nine carries for 38 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, but the Dolphins lost 24-3 at the Seattle Seahawks to fall to 1-2.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole have five punts for an average of 52.2 yards and 45.6 net average, with a long of 58 in a 36-22 home loss against the Carolina Panthers to fall to 1-2. Cole has punted 13 times for a 50.3 average and 44.4 net average, landed six inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 this season.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams improved to 1-2 with a 27-24 home win over the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwounu started at left tackle and he helped the Panthers improve to 1-2 with a 36-22 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He played 74 snaps on offense and six on special teams, and was called for one illegal hands penalty. Carolina rushed 31 times for 131 yards and one touchdown, allowed two sacks and threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

The Bengals fell to 0-3 with a 38-33 home loss against the Washington Commanders, with Hill out with an injury. He has three tackles and one tackle for loss for the Bengals.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Brown fell to 1-2 with a 21-15 home loss against the New York Giants.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones got the start and had one tackle in 22 snaps in a 20-13 home loss against the Detroit Lions. Jones has four tackles and a fumble recovery this season.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Tampa Bay fell to to 2-1 with a 26-7 loss to the visiting Denver Broncos.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud was not active due to injury, but the Giants improved to 1-2 with a 21-15 win at Cleveland Browns. He has two tackles this season.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. He was active, but didn't play in a 27-24 home win over San Francisco 49ers.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill started at defensive tackle, and the Lions improved to 2-1 with a 20-13 win at the Arizona Cardinals. McNeill had one tackle and one tackle for loss in 16 defensive snaps, plus three special teams plays. McNeill has two tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught seven passes for 62 yards and one touchdown, but the Raiders fell to 1-2 with a 36-22 home loss against the Carolina Panthers. He played 59 snaps on offense. He has 14 catches for 152 yards and one touchdown, and has rushed for three yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams improved to 1-2 with a 27-24 home win against the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt and the Bengals lost 38-33 at home against the Washington Commanders to fall to 0-3. Pratt had nine tackles and one forced fumble in 58 defensive snaps. Pratt has 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams came off the bench with one tackle in a 22-17 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. He played 35 defensive snaps against the Chiefs. Smith-Williams has seven tackles and three tackles for loss for the 1-2 Falcons.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street came off the bench and had one tackle in 21 defensive snaps and five special teams plays in the Falcons' 22-17 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Street has four tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played 19 snaps on defense and 19 plays on special teams, and tallied two tackles and one pass defended. The Seahawks improved to 3-0 with a 24-3 home win over the Miami Dolphins. Thomas has three tackles and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 3-0 with a 34-7 win over the visiting Houston Texans.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 74 snaps (plus two special teams plays) and helped the Chiefs win at the Atlanta Falcons 22-17 to improve to 3-0. The Chiefs rushed 33 times for 128 yards, allowed zero sacks and threw for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Buffalo Bills:

Valdes-Scantling came off the bench for 49 snaps in the Bills 47-10 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 3-0. Valdes-Scantling had one catch for seven yards. He has two catches for 26 yards this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench for two tackles in 20 defensive snaps and 19 special teams plays in the Steelers 20-10 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He has five tackles on the season.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson was inactive with an injury, but quarterback Justin Fields defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 at home to improve to 3-0.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played 22 snaps on offense and six on special teams, with one false start penalty in helping the Panthers whip the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22 to improve to 1-2.