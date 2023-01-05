Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 17 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury missed the Vikings 41-17 road loss against the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota fell to 12-4. Bradbury had an injured his back last month, and then suffered a setback following a minor car accident.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: The Browns improved to 7-9 with a 24-10 road win over the Washington Commanders. Brissett had one carry for two yards in his lone play of the game. Brissett has gone 236-of-369 passing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 49 carries for 443 yards and two scores. His 88.9 quarterback rating is 20th in the NFL.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was not active and the Panthers fell 30-24 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers fell to 6-10 on the season. Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. He was then activated to the main roster in early October. Burris has 20 tackles and a pass defended this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb wasn’t active due to injury and the Dolphins fell 23-21 at the New England Patriots to fall 8-8. Chubb has 39 tackles (20 solo), eight sacks for minus-64.5 yards, five tackles for loss, 19 quarterback pressures, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders fell to 6-10 with a 37-34 home loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Cole had two punts for an average of 40.5 yards and 40.5 net, with one that landed inside the 20-yard line and a long of 52. Cole has 57 punts for an average of 48.5, which is 10th in the NFL, and net average of 43.4, which is fifth in the league. Cole has landed 25 inside the 20-yard line and 16 have been fair caught, with a long of 67.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at left tackle, and he played 66 snaps on offense and four special teams plays in a 30-24 loss at Tampa Bay. He was called for a holding penalty, had a tackle and a fumble recovery. The Panthers fell to 6-10 on the season. Carolina rushed for 74 yards, passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns and allowed two sacks.

Emeka Emezie (2017-21), Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed Emezie to the practice squad Nov. 7. The Panthers fell to 6-10 with a 30-24 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill was active in a 41-10 loss at the Detroit Lions, with the Bears falling to 3-13. Gill had seven punts for a 45.9-yard average and net of 43.6. He landed three inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 56. Gill has punted 63 times for an average of 46.5 yards, which is tied for 19th, and a net average of 40.5, which is 23rd. He has landed 18 inside the 20-yard line and a long of 63.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill and Bengals hosted Buffalo on Monday Night Football, with the game possibly permanently canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first half. Here is the latest update on Hamlin. Hill has 65 tackles (27 solo), 2.0 sacks for minus-11 yards, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, nine quarterback hurries, one block and four passes defended this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines and Buffalo played at Cincinnati on Monday Night Football, with the game possibly permanently canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first half. Here is the latest update on Hamlin. Hines has rushed 24 times for 33 yards and a touchdown, caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a score. He has two tackles. He has 26 punt returns for 258 yards and 15 kickoffs for 319 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson suffered a season-ending ACL knee injury after playing nine snaps on special teams. The 49ers improved to 12-4 with a 37-34 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. After some injuries, he made his debut this season in late October.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks improved to 8-8 with a home win against the New York Jets. Jones has 26 tackles (22 solo), one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one pass defended this season, plus one special teams tackle.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started at defensive end and responded with six tackles, one sack for minus-seven yards, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. The Detroit Lions crushed the Bears, who fell to 3-13. Jones played 47 snaps on defense and seven on special teams. Jones has 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks for minus-22 yards, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and five passes defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones wasn’t active, and the Seahawks won 23-6 over the visiting New York Jets. Seattle improved to 8-8 on the season. Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was activated from the practice squad Nov. 12.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight came off the bench for eight carries for 27 yards with a long run of 19. He also caught two passes for 17 yards in 15 offensive snaps. The Jets fell to 7-9 with a 23-6 loss at the Seattle Seahawks. Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad, before getting activated to the main roster. Knight has 73 carries for 278 yards and a touchdown, plus 13 receptions for 100 yards. He also has one kick return for 18 yards.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud got the start and had two tackles and a pass defended in a 38-10 home win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Giants improved to 9-6-1 and McCloud played 32 snaps on defense and three on special teams. He has 34 tackles, five passes broken up and one tackle for loss on defense, and four special teams tackles and a blocked kick this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill had a tackle and quarterback hurry off the bench during the 49ers’ 37-34 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. San Francisco improved to 12-4 and McGill played 38 snaps on defense and six on special teams. McGill was injured during training camp and placed on injured reserve with the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers signed McGill to the practice squad in mid-October. He has seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in seven games this season.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill had three tackles and the Lions rolled to a 41-10 home win over the Chicago Bears and improved to 8-8. McNeill played 28 snaps on defense. McNeill has 40 tackles (15 solo), one sack, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers caught six passes for 49 yards and a two-yard touchdown. New England won 23-21 at home against the Miami Dolphins to improve to 8-8, and Meyers had 49 plays on offense. Meyers has caught 89 passes for 772 yards and five touchdowns, and has two carries for nine yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison had two tackles in 24 defensive snaps during a 31-10 road loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murchison was waived by the Tennessee Titans a second time this season Dec. 10, and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 12. Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster Nov. 5. Murchison has seven tackles, two sacks for minus-18 yards, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in three games played.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos fell to 4-12 with a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt and Bengals hosted Buffalo on Monday Night Football, with the game possibly permanently canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first half. Here is the latest update on Hamlin. Pratt has 87 tackles, one sack for minus-four yards, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and six passes defended in 13 games this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams wasn’t active due to injury and Washington lost 24-10 at home to the Cleveland Browns. The Commanders fell to 7-8-1. Smith-Williams has 23 tackles, three sacks for minus-23 yards, five tackles for loss, 16 quarterback pressures and one pass defended.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street came off the bench and played 21 snaps on defense during the Saints’ 20-10 win at the Philadelphia Eagles. New Orleans improved to 7-9. Street has 25 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 sacks for minus-12.0 yards, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and six quarterback hurries on the season.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard played 41 snaps in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the visiting Denver Broncos. The Chiefs improved to 13-3, and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown, and passed or 328 yards and three scores. Kansas City didn’t allow a sack.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling got the start and caught two passes for 28 yards in a 27-24 win over the visiting Denver Broncos. The Chiefs improved to 13-3 and he played 50 snaps on offense. Valdes-Scantling has 39 catches for 660 yards and two touchdowns, and he has rushed once for minus-three yards this season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson went 26-of-38 passing for 222 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed four times for 27 yards and a two scores. He was sacked four times and the Broncos fell to 4-12. Wilson has gone 279-of-459 passing (60.8 percent) for 3,241 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has rushed 47 times for 259 yards and three scores. His 82.5 quarterback rating is 28th in the NFL.