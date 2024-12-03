Pack Pros: Week 13 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 53 snaps and the Vikings improved to 10-2 with a 23-22 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota rushed 15 times for 68 yards, passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns and allowed five sacks.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett played one snap and the Patriots fell to 3-10 with a 25-24 home loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins fell to 5-7 with a 30-17 road loss at the Green Bay Packers.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole punted three times for an average of 46.7 yards and net of 44.0 yards during a 19-17 road loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 55, and the Raiders fell to 2-10. Cole is first in the NFL with a 52.4 average, and third with a 44.3 net average on 44 punts. Cole has a long of 70, landed 19 inside the 20-yard line and nine have been fair caught.

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams won 21-14 over the New Orleans Saints to improve to 6-6.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu played 71 snaps and the Panthers fell to 3-9 with a 26-23 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina rushed 21 times for 78 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 298 yards and a score, and allowed one sack.

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Free agent:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill and the Buccaneers improved to 6-6 with a 26-23 road win over the Carolina Panthers, but he was waived Tuesday. Gill had five punts for an average of 45.6 yards and net of 43.6 yards, with two inside the 20-yard line and a long of 54. Gill has punted 27 times for an average of 43.3 yards and net of 38.9, with a long of 57, and landed nine inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys improved to 5-7 with a 27-20 home win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in a 44-38 home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 4-8. He played 56 snaps on defense and nine on special teams. Hill has 35 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hurries.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Browns fell to 3-9 with a 41-32 road loss against the Denver Broncos.

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams won 21-14 over the New Orleans Saints to improve to 6-6.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals fell to 6-6 with a 23-22 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Jones was activated in early November. Jones played 26 snaps on special teams and had one special teams tackle in the Buccaneers 26-23 win at the Carolina Panthers to improve to 6-6. He has two tackles in four games played this season.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets:

The New York Jets signed Zonovan Knight to the practice squad on Nov. 26. The Jets fell to 3-9 with a 26-21 home loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

QB Devin Leary (2018-22/finished at Kentucky), Baltimore Ravens:

Leary was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Ravens fell to 8-5 with a 24-19 home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers:

McCloud was with the New York Giants, and then was cut and landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, and he was eventually activated. He came off the bench for four tackles in 21 defensive snaps, plus six special teams plays in a 35-10 road loss in the snow against the Buffalo Bills to fall to 6-6. McCloud has 18 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Free agent:

McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers, and then was resigned to the practice squad. The 49ers released him Nov. 13.

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams won 21-14 over the New Orleans Saints to improve to 6-6, but McMahon wasn’t active.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill had two tackles and one tackle for loss in 63 snaps (plus two on special teams) in the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day home win, 23-20, over the Chicago Bears. The Lions improved to 11-1. McNeill has 23 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackle for loss, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass defended this season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught six passes for 97 yards in 63 plays, but the Raiders lost 19-17 at the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 2-10. Meyers has 59 catches for 676 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed twice for 23 yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams won 21-14 over the New Orleans Saints to improve to 6-6.

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Free agent:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game.

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis improved to 6-7 with a 25-24 road win over the New England Patriots.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had a game-high 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 44-38 home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 4-8. He played 69 snaps on defense. Pratt has 112 tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, four quarterback hurries and four passes defended.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams is out with an injury and the Falcons lost 17-13 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 6-6. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street had two tackles, one sack for minus-seven yards, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 17-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons fell to 6-6 and 12 defensive plays and three special teams snaps. Street has seven tackles this season, one sack for minus-seven yards, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played 17 special teams snaps and the Seahawks improved to 7-5 with a 26-21 win over the New York Jets. Thomas has 10 tackles and one pass defended this season.

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 10-2 with a 23-22 home win over the Arizona Cardinals

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 71 snaps to help the Chiefs pull out a 19-17 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 11-1. The Chiefs rushed 16 times for 63 yards, and threw for 306 yards and one touchdown, while getting sacked five times.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. Valdes-Scantling started and had two catches for 36 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch, in 53 offensive snaps. Valdes-Scantling has 10 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns this season.

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench with and scooped up a fumble and returned it 21 yards with 11:06 left in the fourth quarter for a 41-24 lead. The Steelers went on to win 44-38 and improve to 9-3. Wilson had three tackles and two fumble recoveries in 35 defensive snaps and 17 special teams. Wilson has 51 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one interception, one pass defended, one tackle for loss, and two fumble recoveries, with one he returned for a touchdown.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson and the Steelers improved to 9-3 and he went 29-of-38 passing for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 44-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He rushed three times for three yards and was sacked twice. Wilson in six games has gone 123-of-187 passing for 1,626 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he has rushed 20 times for 27 yards and a score this season.

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played one snap on offense and seven on special teams in a 26-23 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina fell to 3-9 on the season.