Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett senior outside linebacker Jaiden Braker had never been to NC State before, so that put an extra emphasis on his official visit.

The lanky 6-foot-3, 214-pound outside linebacker saw NC State mid-week on June 19-21, where he was joined by fellow Wolfpack linebacker target Cameron White of Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High. The duo along with Havelock (N.C.) High outside linebacker Donovan Darden have emerged as the Wolfpack’s recruiting targets at the position.