With the NC State football spring game in the books, here is a look back at some of the best highlights and performers from the afternoon.

Offensive Standout

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary hands off to redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms III, who had a strong performance. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

There were several contenders. Sophomore running back Jordan Houston broke off a couple of long runs and finished with 89 yards on 10 carries but also fumbled. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary started a little slow before warming up to complete 12 of 23 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns but also had a pick and nearly a second. Among the receivers, redshirt sophomore Devin Carter was a standout with five receptions for 73 yards and a score. But we decided to give it to someone off the radar: redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms III. He ran consistently hard and physical, and he finished with nine runs for 52 yards. He also caught a nine-yard pass. Mimms was a special teams mainstay during his rookie season in 2020, and he showed should he be needed in the backfield in 2021 he would probably be ready to help.

Defensive Standout

Like offense, this was a difficult call. Redshirt senior defensive end Daniel Joseph had three tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Savion Jackson added two more tackles for loss as the Red Team’s defensive line dominated the action. We went with walk-on redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams, however. Splitting his time both the Red Team and White Team, Williams had six tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup.

Standout Freshman On Offense (Class Of 2020)

Freshman receiver Porter Rooks impressed on this 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

These are the freshmen who are technically true freshmen again even though they have already played a season in Raleigh. He only caught one pass, but it was a heck of a play. Receiver Porter Rooks broke open down the seam, took a pass from Leary in stride and then impressively sprinted away from defenders for a 58-yard touchdown.

Standout Freshman On Defense (Class of 2020)

He was challenged, but freshman cornerback Aydan White held up well as he makes his case in what is expected to be a crowded position battle. White finished with five tackles, and he was one of just two defenders to have multiple pass breakups with two, joining freshman (and classmate) linebacker Jayland Parker.

Standout Early Enrollee On Offense

Speedy receiver Julian Gray had two touches, each resulting in 17 yard gains. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

It's going to be a challenge to receive reps this fall at receiver for a true, true freshman, but among the early enrollees wideout Julian Gray looked impressive. He had a nice 17-yard reception on a crossing route, and then added a 17-yard run on a reverse. Gray brings sub-4.5 second in the 40-yard dash speed to the field, and that showed on Saturday.

Standout Early Enrollee On Defense

Linebacker Caden Fordham returned an interception for a touchdown. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Truthfully, there were several performances worth noting. Quietly, defensive lineman Travali Price had three tackles for loss and a sack. Linebacker Jordan Poole had three tackles (all solo), and his impressive athleticism was evident when he ran down Houston from behind to force a fumble. We gave the edge to linebacker Caden Fordham, who tied for scrimmage-high six tackles and also returned an interception 13 yards for a pick six.

Biggest Surprise

Defensive tackle/long snapper Jayden Tate ran for six yards on this play. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)