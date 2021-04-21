Here is an updated look at some of the notable offers given out thus far among the current high school rising seniors, listed in alphabetical order.

Because of the NCAA's decision to not count the 2020-21 season toward a winter athlete's four years of eligibility, NC State basketball's scholarship availability for 2022 is up in the air. But that doesn't mean the Wolfpack has sat on the sidelines in the 2022 recruiting class.

NC State was one of Batchelor’s first offer of the 2020 summer. Prior to that, throughout the summer and fall of 2019, he had picked up scholarships from Clemson, Florida, Georgetown, Maryland, Memphis and Virginia Tech.

The Wolfpack offered Batchelor on a productive day for him, as he also picked up some from Marquette and Wake Forest. A day later Nebraska joined the list, and then it was another three days when Penn State joined the list. Georgia and Pittsburgh are his two newest scholarships, both of which came in September.

In mid-January, Batchelor stated that the schools he hears from most are NC State, Georgia, Georgetown, Maryland, Memphis, Purdue, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. In prior interviews, the native of Maryland had also listed the Terrapins as someone in frequent contact. He also confessed to Tipton Edits that UNC and Duke were his dream schools.

Memphis, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Pittsburgh, among others, are pushing the hardest most recently according to Max Feldman.