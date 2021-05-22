Wolfpack baseball seeded third for ACC Tournament

NC State was already locked into the three-seed for the ACC Baseball Tournament, which is starting Tuesday in Charlotte, regardless of the outcome of Saturday afternoon’s contest vs. Florida State, a slugfest that the Seminoles would win 15-11. The Wolfpack had won the series by winning the first two games by identical 6-4 scores.

With results of all ACC games in, now the Pack knows who will be in Pod C with NC State. It turns out a couple of teams that NC State swept, both on the road, during the regular season will join them.

Archrival UNC is the six seed and will aim to keep its late-season push to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Heels lost at Georgia Tech two out of three to end the regular season, but prior to that swept Louisville at home. The Wolfpack took all three against UNC in Chapel Hill, the first game on March 26 and then a double-header on March 29. NC State outscored UNC 23-6 in the three contests.