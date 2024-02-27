NC State trying to mesh new, old in potential crucial season
NC State might have 32 newcomers, but it’s the kind of group that will likely have high expectations this offseason.
The buzz is high on the Wolfpack thanks to the wide-open nature of college football, where the transfer portal can create something from nothing in fixing position groups. NC State had the rare situation of having lost 20-plus players to the portal, but few were expected to be starters, and the attrition gave the coaching staff the room to find players at nearly every position group.
NC State coach Dave Doeren knows the landscape has changed with the college football playoffs extending to 12 teams. He hopes to brings the players together with motivational aspects due to so many newcomers and build off last year's 9-4 campaign.
“We had 18 guys [freshman] have their first college football practice today and 32 new players,” Doeren said. “It was day one, but you can tell it was a lot of guys who haven’t practiced here. We have a lot of little things on how we worked and need to get better.
“It was great seeing everybody out there and you can tell guys have worked hard in the offseason.”
NC State brought in essentially a brand new group of skill players to join rising sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. Redshirt junior wide receivers Dacari Collins and Julian Gray are the now the “veterans.”
Tuesday’s practice had three scholarship quarterbacks, who have yet to play for the Wolfpack, and two — senior Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina and freshman Cedrick Bailey — who went through their first practice. McCall was the prize addition of the offseason after a record-setting five years at Coastal Carolina. Doeren was impressed that McCall doesn’t dwell on a past play and is locked in on the present scenario.
“The first thing you see is confidence,” Doeren said. “You can tell he’s won a lot of games and is comfortable being a leader. He has no problem being vocal and learns quickly. I like how he handles adversity.”
Doeren said McCall is capable of running with the football, but he also has had some past injuries. The good news is four running backs have arrived to hopefully lesson the carries for McCall and Concepcion.
The running backs room added Duke senior transfer Jordan Waters, Oklahoma redshirt freshman Daylan Smothers and incoming freshmen Jayden “Duke” Scott and Isiah Jones. The tight end position has Connecticut transfer Justin Jolly, a redshirt junior, and junior college transfer Dante Daniels.
The biggest transformation and winner of the “Extreme Home Makeover” show came with upgrading the wide receiver room. Wake Forest junior transfer Wesley Grimes and Ohio State redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers were both super stars in the Triangle area in high school. Incoming freshmen Terrell Anderson, Christian Zachary and Keenan Jackson, have arrived in the spring. Freshman Jonathan Paylor will join the group this summer.
The NCSU offensive line is the one area that does return experience, but Tuesday’s practice didn’t include Notre Dame senior center transfer Zeke Correll or redshirt junior guard Anthony Carter. The duo will eventually join senior right guard Timothy McKay, redshirt sophomore right tackle Jacarrius Peak and fifth-year senior left tackle Anthony Belton.
Senior center Sean Hill, redshirt freshman Kamen Smith and Oregon transfer Dawson Jaramillo, who missed last year with a knee injury, will get extra reps in the mean time.
“A lot of the kids that transferred went to a school where there coach isn’t there anymore,” Doeren said. “Our staff that recruited them is still here. That’s attractive to them. They have friends on the roster.”
The defense has a good nucleus back, but some battles looming at key spots. For instance, sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse and Maryland senior transfer Corey Coley will battle to play opposite Aydan White. NC State almost lost White to the portal and he considered the NFL Draft, but he elected to rejoin the fold.
“He hasn’t given up a touchdown in three years, and knock on wood, let’s go for three,” Doeren said. “Not many people can say they have a corner that got that accolade. He’s a good football player and he’s a leader.”
Villanova transfer Devon Marshall was with the first-string at nickel, and the Wolfpack will be looking for safety depth with senior Devan Boykin out indefinitely with a torn ACL. Cornerback Terrente Hinton was moved to safety, and redshirt freshman Zack Myers received praise from his teammates for a nifty interception.
Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Kamal Bonner showed he’s firmly in the mix in joining converted redshirt junior safety Sean Brown and redshirt junior middle linebacker Caden Fordham.
The defensive line appears set with senior Davin Vann saying he turned down the opportunity of going to the NFL after learning he was expected to go in the sixth or seventh round of the draft. The reworked line will also have junior Brandon Cleveland and redshirt junior Travali Price.
Caden Noonkester will return as one of the best punters in the ACC, and the Wolfpack have enough confidence in their kickers to hold off in pursuing a transfer portal candidate. Kickoff special Collin Smith, a senior, will battle redshirt sophomore Kanoah Vinesett for the job.
“I feel really good about the specialists we have, but they have to go out and prove it,” Doeren said. “Obviously, game day is different, but we have guys who have been here a while and they have to earn our trust.”
Doeren praised NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan for giving the football program additional resources, which is crucial in an era where conference realignment is driven by football.
“Boo deserves credit with that,” Doeren said. “Boo has done a great job helping us be competitive and rewarding these guys for the work they’ve done.”
