NC State coach Dave Doeren knows the landscape has changed with the college football playoffs extending to 12 teams. He hopes to brings the players together with motivational aspects due to so many newcomers and build off last year's 9-4 campaign.

The buzz is high on the Wolfpack thanks to the wide-open nature of college football, where the transfer portal can create something from nothing in fixing position groups. NC State had the rare situation of having lost 20-plus players to the portal, but few were expected to be starters, and the attrition gave the coaching staff the room to find players at nearly every position group.

NC State might have 32 newcomers, but it’s the kind of group that will likely have high expectations this offseason.

“We had 18 guys [freshman] have their first college football practice today and 32 new players,” Doeren said. “It was day one, but you can tell it was a lot of guys who haven’t practiced here. We have a lot of little things on how we worked and need to get better.

“It was great seeing everybody out there and you can tell guys have worked hard in the offseason.”

NC State brought in essentially a brand new group of skill players to join rising sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. Redshirt junior wide receivers Dacari Collins and Julian Gray are the now the “veterans.”

Tuesday’s practice had three scholarship quarterbacks, who have yet to play for the Wolfpack, and two — senior Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina and freshman Cedrick Bailey — who went through their first practice. McCall was the prize addition of the offseason after a record-setting five years at Coastal Carolina. Doeren was impressed that McCall doesn’t dwell on a past play and is locked in on the present scenario.

“The first thing you see is confidence,” Doeren said. “You can tell he’s won a lot of games and is comfortable being a leader. He has no problem being vocal and learns quickly. I like how he handles adversity.”

Doeren said McCall is capable of running with the football, but he also has had some past injuries. The good news is four running backs have arrived to hopefully lesson the carries for McCall and Concepcion.

The running backs room added Duke senior transfer Jordan Waters, Oklahoma redshirt freshman Daylan Smothers and incoming freshmen Jayden “Duke” Scott and Isiah Jones. The tight end position has Connecticut transfer Justin Jolly, a redshirt junior, and junior college transfer Dante Daniels.

The biggest transformation and winner of the “Extreme Home Makeover” show came with upgrading the wide receiver room. Wake Forest junior transfer Wesley Grimes and Ohio State redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers were both super stars in the Triangle area in high school. Incoming freshmen Terrell Anderson, Christian Zachary and Keenan Jackson, have arrived in the spring. Freshman Jonathan Paylor will join the group this summer.

The NCSU offensive line is the one area that does return experience, but Tuesday’s practice didn’t include Notre Dame senior center transfer Zeke Correll or redshirt junior guard Anthony Carter. The duo will eventually join senior right guard Timothy McKay, redshirt sophomore right tackle Jacarrius Peak and fifth-year senior left tackle Anthony Belton.

Senior center Sean Hill, redshirt freshman Kamen Smith and Oregon transfer Dawson Jaramillo, who missed last year with a knee injury, will get extra reps in the mean time.

“A lot of the kids that transferred went to a school where there coach isn’t there anymore,” Doeren said. “Our staff that recruited them is still here. That’s attractive to them. They have friends on the roster.”