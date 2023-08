Andrews (N.C.) High senior tackle Tyler West was able to take two trips to NC State, and he just knew.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder told NC State coach Dave Doeren and offensive line coach Garett Tujague that he was going to the Wolfpack during a Zoom call Wednesday. He helped Andrews High roll to a 35-0 win over Rosman (N.C.) High on Friday, and then publicly announced.

West had unofficially visited NC State on April 8 for the spring game, and then returned for his official visit June 23-25.