NC State's Payton Wilson named finalist for Dick Butkus Award
NC State sixth-year outside linebacker Payton Wilson was named one of five finalists for the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker.
Wilson has 123 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions through 11 games this season. The 6-4, 238-pounder has had double digits in tackles in eight games this season, with a high of 16 stops in the 20-6 win over Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 4.
Wilson is joined by Clemson's Jeremiah Potter, Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson, Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio and Missouri's Ty'Ron Hopper, who is from Shelby, N.C.
The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7, with a gala event Jan. 27, 2024, in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
The committee for the award includes media, college head coaches and defensive assistant coaches, NFL front office personnel and general managers.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the award last year, who had 125 tackles, two interceptions and one sack.
Dick Butkus Award finalists
• Ty’Ron Hopper, Senior, Missouri
Hopper has 55 tackles, three sacks, four passes defended. He got injured after Nov. 11.
• Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson
Trotter has 82 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five passes defended, two interceptions (one for a touchdown), two forced fumbles.
• Edefuan Ulofoshio, Senior, Washington
Ulofoshio has 72 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended, one interception for a touchdown, one forced fumble.
• Nathaniel Watson, Sr., Mississippi State
Watson has 116 tackles, 10 sacks, two passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble.
• Payton Wilson, Senior, NC State
Wilson has 123 tackles, five sacks, six passes defended, two interceptions (one for a touchdown).
Past semifinalists
• Tommy Eichenberg, Senior, Ohio State
Eichenberg has 73 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble. He got injured after Nov. 4.
• Marist Liufau, Senior, Notre Dame
Liufau has 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble.
• Jaylan Ford, Senior, Texas
Gray has 80 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one pass defended, one forced fumble.
• Cedric Gray, Senior, North Carolina
Gray has 104 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles.
• Jay Higgins, Senior, Iowa
Higgins has 133 tackles, one sack, three passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble.
• Curtis Jacobs, Junior, Penn State
Jacobs has 44 tackles, one sack.
• Deontae Lawson, Sophomore, Alabama
52 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended. He got injured after Nov. 4.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE