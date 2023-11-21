NC State sixth-year outside linebacker Payton Wilson was named one of five finalists for the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker. Wilson has 123 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions through 11 games this season. The 6-4, 238-pounder has had double digits in tackles in eight games this season, with a high of 16 stops in the 20-6 win over Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 4.

NC State senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson was named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award on Tuesday. (USA Today Sports photos)

Wilson is joined by Clemson's Jeremiah Potter, Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson, Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio and Missouri's Ty'Ron Hopper, who is from Shelby, N.C. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7, with a gala event Jan. 27, 2024, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The committee for the award includes media, college head coaches and defensive assistant coaches, NFL front office personnel and general managers. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the award last year, who had 125 tackles, two interceptions and one sack.

Dick Butkus Award finalists

• Ty’Ron Hopper, Senior, Missouri Hopper has 55 tackles, three sacks, four passes defended. He got injured after Nov. 11. • Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson Trotter has 82 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five passes defended, two interceptions (one for a touchdown), two forced fumbles. • Edefuan Ulofoshio, Senior, Washington Ulofoshio has 72 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended, one interception for a touchdown, one forced fumble. • Nathaniel Watson, Sr., Mississippi State Watson has 116 tackles, 10 sacks, two passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble. • Payton Wilson, Senior, NC State Wilson has 123 tackles, five sacks, six passes defended, two interceptions (one for a touchdown).

Past semifinalists

• Tommy Eichenberg, Senior, Ohio State Eichenberg has 73 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble. He got injured after Nov. 4. • Marist Liufau, Senior, Notre Dame Liufau has 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble. • Jaylan Ford, Senior, Texas Gray has 80 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one pass defended, one forced fumble. • Cedric Gray, Senior, North Carolina Gray has 104 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles. • Jay Higgins, Senior, Iowa Higgins has 133 tackles, one sack, three passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble. • Curtis Jacobs, Junior, Penn State Jacobs has 44 tackles, one sack. • Deontae Lawson, Sophomore, Alabama 52 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended. He got injured after Nov. 4.