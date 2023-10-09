NC State's depth chart for Duke game
NC State went through its quarterback change last week, and now awaits to see who Duke might have at quarterback this Saturday.
NC State's depth chart is relatively smooth this week.
NC State made three subtle changes to the depth chart. Senior safety Rakeim Ashford, who played in three games this season off the bench, is out for the year with a knee injury. Former junior college transfer Bishop Fitzgerald is an "or" at both safety spots, whether with junior Devan Boykin at strong safety or redshirt sophomore Sean Brown at free safety.
Redshirt junior Cecil Powell is the new backup nickel, replacing senior Darius Edmundson. Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Jordan Poole relegated freshman Kamal Bonner to third string.
NC State had senior Derrick Eason as the first-string right guard last week and this week, but redshirt sophomore Anthony Carter started the contest against Marshall.
NC State plays at Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
7
|
MJ Morris
|
6-2
|
205
|
Soph.
|
****
|
5
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
6-2
|
212
|
Sr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
2
|
Michael Allen or
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III or
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II or
|
5-10
|
219
|
R-Jr.
|
20
|
Kendrick Raphael
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons or
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
80
|
Bradley Rozner
|
6-4
|
200
|
Sr.
|
**
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
202
|
Sr.
|
***
|
86
|
Dacori Collins
|
6-4
|
212
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
IWR
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
173
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
TE
|
6
|
Trent Pennix or
|
6-3
|
235
|
Sr.
|
***
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
250
|
Sr.
|
***
|
14
|
Cedd Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
Flex Y
|
8
|
Julian Gray or
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
4
|
Porter Rooks or
|
6-1
|
201
|
Jr.
|
****
|
11
|
Javonte Vereen
|
6-4
|
214
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Jr.
|
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
6-4
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
75
|
Anthony Carter
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
79
|
Kamen Smith
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RG
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
Sr.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RT
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
312
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
6-6
|
302
|
R-Soph.
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
1
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Jr.
|
****
|
47
|
Jy;Keveous Hibbler or
|
6-2
|
264
|
Jr.
|
***
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
6-6
|
272
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
N
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
300
|
Soph.
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
270
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Sr.
|
***
|
10
|
Caden Fordham
|
6-1
|
228
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
MLB
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
232
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
221
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
42
|
Torren Wright
|
6-3
|
217
|
R-Fr.
|
****
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
238
|
Sr.
|
****
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-0
|
230
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
34
|
Kamal Bonner
|
6-2
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
8
|
Robert Kennedy
|
5-10
|
188
|
Sr.
|
••
|
4
|
Cecil Powell
|
6-0
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
••
|
SS
|
12
|
Devan Boykin or
|
5-10
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
FS
|
0
|
Sean Brown
|
6-0
|
207
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
7
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Terrente Hinton
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
26
|
Jackson Vick
|
6-0
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RC
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
189
|
Jr.
|
***
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
|
21
|
Nate Evans
|
6-0
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
44
|
Brayden Narveson
|
6-0
|
210
|
Sr.
|
••
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Jr.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Fr.
|
LS
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
230
|
Sr.
|
**
|
92
|
Aiden Arias
|
6-0
|
194
|
Fr.
|
H
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
KOR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
