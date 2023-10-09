News More News
NC State's depth chart for Duke game

NC State went through its quarterback change last week, and now awaits to see who Duke might have at quarterback this Saturday.

NC State's depth chart is relatively smooth this week.

NC State made three subtle changes to the depth chart. Senior safety Rakeim Ashford, who played in three games this season off the bench, is out for the year with a knee injury. Former junior college transfer Bishop Fitzgerald is an "or" at both safety spots, whether with junior Devan Boykin at strong safety or redshirt sophomore Sean Brown at free safety.

Redshirt junior Cecil Powell is the new backup nickel, replacing senior Darius Edmundson. Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Jordan Poole relegated freshman Kamal Bonner to third string.

NC State had senior Derrick Eason as the first-string right guard last week and this week, but redshirt sophomore Anthony Carter started the contest against Marshall.

NC State plays at Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

7

MJ Morris

6-2

205

Soph.

****

5

Brennan Armstrong

6-2

212

Sr.

***
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

2

Michael Allen or

5-11

205

Soph.

***

34

Delbert Mimms III or

5-11

215

R-Jr.

**

28

Demarcus Jones II or

5-10

219

R-Jr.

20

Kendrick Raphael

5-11

195

Fr.

****
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

82

Terrell Timmons or

6-2

195

Soph.

***

80

Bradley Rozner

6-4

200

Sr.

**

85

Anthony Smith

6-2

190

R-Soph.

**

Z






15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

202

Sr.

***

86

Dacori Collins

6-4

212

R-Soph.

****

IWR

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

173

R-Soph.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

TE

6

Trent Pennix or

6-3

235

Sr.

***

29

Christopher Toudle

6-4

250

Sr.

***

14

Cedd Seabrough

6-4

245

R-Soph.

***

Flex Y

8

Julian Gray or

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

4

Porter Rooks or

6-1

201

Jr.

****

11

Javonte Vereen

6-4

214

Fr.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

330

R-Jr.


65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

285

R-Fr.

***

LG

56

Lyndon Cooper

6-2

318

R-Soph.

***

75

Anthony Carter

6-3

305

R-Soph.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

316

Fr.

***

C






54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

305

R-Jr.

***

56

Lyndon Cooper

6-2

318

R-Soph.

***

RG






53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

Sr.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Soph.

***

RT






52

Timothy McKay

6-4

312

R-Jr.

***

66

Matt McCabe

6-6

302

R-Soph.

Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

295

Jr.

****

47

Jy;Keveous Hibbler or

6-2

264

Jr.

***

97

Noah Potter

6-6

272

R-Jr.

****

N

5

C.J. Clark

6-3

305

R-Jr.

****

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

300

Soph.

****

46

Nick Campbell

6-4

300

R-Fr.

***

RE

9

Savion Jackson

6-2

290

Sr.

***

13

Travali Price

6-4

270

R-Soph.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

273

Fr.

***
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Sr.

***

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

228

R-Soph.

***

MLB

26

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

221

R-Soph.

***

42

Torren Wright

6-3

217

R-Fr.

****

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

238

Sr.

****

33

Jordan Poole

6-0

230

R-Soph.

***

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

Fr.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

8

Robert Kennedy

5-10

188

Sr.

••

4

Cecil Powell

6-0

205

R-Jr.

••

SS

12

Devan Boykin or

5-10

195

Jr.

***

19

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

195

Jr.

***

FS

0

Sean Brown

6-0

207

R-Soph.

**

19

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

195

Jr.

***
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

7

Shyheim Battle

6-2

195

R-Jr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

205

R-Soph.

***

26

Jackson Vick

6-0

182

R-Fr.

***

RC






3

Aydan White

6-0

189

Jr.

***

25

Brandon Cisse

6-0

182

Fr.

***

21

Nate Evans

6-0

185

R-Soph.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

44

Brayden Narveson

6-0

210

Sr.

••

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Jr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

193

R-Fr.

LS






91

Joe Shimko

6-0

230

Sr.

**

92

Aiden Arias

6-0

194

Fr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

PR





21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

KOR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

82

Terrell Timmons

6-2

195

Soph.

***

2

Michael Allen

5-11

205

Soph.

***

