NC State went through its quarterback change last week, and now awaits to see who Duke might have at quarterback this Saturday.

NC State's depth chart is relatively smooth this week.

NC State made three subtle changes to the depth chart. Senior safety Rakeim Ashford, who played in three games this season off the bench, is out for the year with a knee injury. Former junior college transfer Bishop Fitzgerald is an "or" at both safety spots, whether with junior Devan Boykin at strong safety or redshirt sophomore Sean Brown at free safety.

Redshirt junior Cecil Powell is the new backup nickel, replacing senior Darius Edmundson. Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Jordan Poole relegated freshman Kamal Bonner to third string.

NC State had senior Derrick Eason as the first-string right guard last week and this week, but redshirt sophomore Anthony Carter started the contest against Marshall.

NC State plays at Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham.